Ignoring recently published science articles reporting that CO2 does not qualify as a greenhouse gas because it doesn’t absorb sufficient energy from the sun to cause global warming, let’s examine the status of the Green New Deal’s impact on different industries.

Aviation

Beginning with the aviation industry, Epoch Times reported that the goal of the international aviation industry is net zero carbon by 2050 through development of electric and hydrogen-powered engines. Meanwhile, “sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)” is being forced upon aviation companies. SAF is made from renewable biomass and waste resources with usage increasing from 5 million gallons in 2021 to 24.5 million gallons in 2023. Ratios of 5% are mixed with jet fuel, with blends of 50% approved. Bain & Co. consultants predict SAF prices “in 2050 will remain two to four times higher than the historical average of jet fuel,” reducing profit margins and raising ticket prices, as this conversion continues.

Commercial pilots revealed the truth concerning SAFs by stating the energy-to-weight ratio of biofuel cancels out any benefit in real-world situations. Pilots state “biofuel has less energy value than, say, Jet A1 fuel that most jet aircraft burn. So, to produce the same amount of range and thrust, the aircraft needs to burn more fuel to achieve the same outcome. Thereby negating the whole process.”

Bain & Co. stated that less than 5% of aviation emissions will be reduced by hydrogen and electric propulsion in 2050, yet the cost of decarbonizing will start increasing airfares by 2026. Furthermore, they state, “sustainable aviation fuel may well be a pipe dream,” or perhaps a better phrase in this application would be, “pie in the sky.”

Bain & Co. also stated commercial aviation is headed for unprecedented disruptions, whereby some firms may struggle to survive.

Auto

According to numerous sources, EVs are being shoved down our throats. Even Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares states Biden and Harris have followed Gavin Newsom’s leading “to ram EVs down the throats of the American people.” Virginia and 25 other states have notified the Harris/Biden administration that “they will challenge the latest fuel emissions restrictions requiring car manufacturers to dramatically increase the average fuel economy of passenger cars and light trucks in less than a decade,” Fox Business reports. Miyares stated “unelected” federal agencies are promulgating rules and regulations impacting hundreds of millions of Americans, which never would have been allowed by Congress. Continuing, Miyares explained, states plan to fight in court this work of “unaccounted, administrative” agencies. “The idea that you would have a government mandate taking away consumer choice, I think it’s anti-American.”

Representing automakers, the Alliance of Automotive Innovation (AAI) states the new, stricted Department of Transportation fuel efficiency standards cost automakers more than $14 billion in non-compliance penalties, increasing car prices by thousands of dollars. I guess this will make the expensive prices of EVs seem more competitive.

Insane Harris/Biden policies mandate 50% of all automobiles sold in the U.S. to be EVs by 2030 and 100% by 2035. The CEO of Ford stated, “It takes 40% less labor to make an electric car,” meaning “that would be 200,000 fewer jobs in 2030 and 400,000 fewer in the long run.” Note that these are UAW job losses.

In September of 2023, UAW President Shawn Fain complained concerning the Big Three automakers, stating, “Closing 65 plants over the last 20 years wasn’t enough for the Big Three – now they want to threaten us with closing plants that aren’t even open yet.”

My question is, “With all of these job losses, why would the UAW endorse Kamala Harris who is going to put UAW associates out of work?” It makes you wonder if Mr. Fain has been promised Pete Buttigieg’s Cabinet position.

Inside Business says EV sales are slowing. Research by McKinsey and Company states that 49% of EV users in Australia and 46% of EV users in America are likely to switch back to ICEs (Internal combustion engines).

With the EVs’ short-life batteries and tendencies to burst into flames due to “thermal runaways” – maybe, just maybe, EVs are a bad idea, or at least should not be forced on the population through EPA mandates planned for 2026.

Domestic energy

Examining the energy grid, the Harris/Biden administration wants it to be dependent upon bird-chopping, whale-killing, inefficient wind turbines, made with Chinese rare earth elements, set off shore of our country under United Nations jurisdiction. Recently, a wind turbine blade “the length of a football field snapped off into the ocean” sending shards of fiberglass ashore, temporarily closing six of Nantucket Island’s beaches and “creating an ongoing safety hazard for fishermen,” according to Fox News.

What could be more enjoyable than stepping on fiberglass pieces while you are seashell hunting?

Jerry Leeman, CEO of the New England Fisherman’s Stewardship Association, stated, “The Vineyard wind blade disaster has confirmed fishermen’s worst fears about offshore wind. Massive fiberglass shards remain a huge navigational hazard for our members. We are gravely concerned that micro-particles from fiberglass debris could poison local marine life. Worse still, we are still awaiting answers from the developer.”

Well Jerry, just wait until they start dropping turbine blades into the ocean while replacing all of them every 15 years. At least the fishing will be good under the turbines with all the chopped-up birds feeding the fish, as long as no more blades snap off.

With all this transforming of the aviation, auto, and energy grid, Joe Biden actually stated, “I cured the economy and the environment and a few other small things.” This is exactly what was predicted the Democrats would say in December of 2023. This change in the weather is due to the reversing of the sun’s 11-year cycle that is just now occurring, whereby it’s going to start to get cooler. Even the Farmer’s Almanac says 2024 is going to have a wet, cold and white winter. What a coincidence, Joe.

