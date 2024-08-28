Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

Totalitarian ideologies dominate the Western educational structure, the mainstream media and the state-controlled public sphere – much seemingly against the will of the majority population.

In ““The Origins of Totalitarian Democracy,” professor of modern history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jacob Lieb Talmon, explains how modern totalitarianism became so popular in the 1900s, dominated World War II and continued to exert its influence into the post-war era. He defines totalitarian democracy as political Messianism, a socialist system of thought that believes atheist social revolutions will bring about final peace on earth.

Totalitarian democracy and its atheist Messianism is characterized by values that are the direct negation of Christian, traditional Western values: A remarkably low respect for individual freedom, free speech, the protection of human rights and respect for religion. It prescribes a fierce atheist state leadership as the source of moral thinking. Its own godless ideals are defined as the rational choice, while traditional, Christian values are labeled irrational, unnatural and intolerant.

Talmon links the origin of political Messianism to the French Revolution and the atheist ideology that would later develop into Karl Marx’s pool of thought. Post World War II, this ideology was re-introduced into the West and implemented after the 1960s Marxist cultural revolution. Today, it dominates the public Western domain with its remarkable intolerant, groupthink requirement for everyone to agree on all subjects. It is an authoritarian, socialist and fear-based “totalitarian democracy.”

At the heart of atheist totalitarianism lies the Marxist idea that man is not answerable to God, as belief in the metaphysical dimension is refuted. Man is thereby the ultimate king, and the aim of society is to enhance his pleasure and happiness on earth as he is freed of the historic, Christian concept of morality. The completion of political Messianism will happen, its adherents claim, through a godless social transformation that will bring about a perfect world without God. This ideal sums up the essence of communism, fascism and socialism. The use of fear, deception and force is applied to achieve its goals of total control.

Talmon sums up the ideal of political Messianismthis way: “This ideal is not unlike the modern expectation of a society of men absolutely free and equal. In spite of this superficial similarity, the difference between the two attitudes are fundamental. Although the Christian revolutionaries fought for the individual’s freedom to interpret God’s word, their sovereign was not man, but God. They aimed at personal salvation and an egalitarian society, based on the Law of Nature, because they had it from God that there lies salvation, and believed that obedience to God is the condition of human freedom. The point of reference to modern, political Messianism, on the other hand, is man’s reason and will, and its happiness on earth, achieved by a social transformation. … Secular Messianism, starting with a point of reference in time, has developed a fanatical resolve to make its doctrine rule absolutely and everywhere.”

The essence of the historic Christian view – religious Messianism – is the idea of man’s fallibility. He fails in the quest for perfection, as he harbors both good and evil. Therefore, God’s intervention and grace bestowed on human kind is the only solution to the current evil state of the earth. The rationale is that the Law of Nature – defined as universal values that apply to all – is given by God in order for man to take personal responsibility and overcome the devils of this world. This way, he may engage in the betterment of the human race. Christianity taught that life on earth is not a “closed circle” as Talmon puts it, but “has its continuation and conclusion in eternity.”

Political Messianism – or secular absolutism – denies the need for religion. It advocates for a view of humanity that considers man as innately good. If something goes wrong, it is society, and not the individual who is to be blamed, according to Marxism. The state is to solve all problems, thereby the need for constant social revolutions.

The Christian distinction between the kingdom of God and the earthly state produced social and political compromises that opened up for classical, Western ideals such as tolerance, equality regardless of race, creed and social standing, human rights for all, the radical Christian view of the infinite value of human life, the freedom of the woman and so on. Political, nihilist Messianism is subject to no such restraints; it entails no requests to show moderation, tolerance or acceptance of differences, says Talmon. The clash between these two forms of Messianism is the most vital issue of our time.

