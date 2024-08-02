As a young Catholic boy at Holy Cross Elementary School in Euclid, Ohio, there was only one thing I dreaded more than a well-deserved spanking! I sweat bullets on Sundays, anticipating Reverend Mother Sister Paulinus starting the week with a pop quiz for which I was ill prepared and regularly, embarrassed. No star on the forehead for little Larry in first grade!

Can you relate?

With multitudes still experiencing shock and spinning heads at the lightning-speed withdrawal of Joe Biden and the instant plug-in of San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris, how ’bout we play the pop quiz exercise by quickly running through an honest and documented test to see how much we really know about this progressive Democrat candidate for the most prestigious and powerful position on planet earth – president of the United States of America?

The Bible instructs us to “test all things and hold fast to that which is good”(1 Thessalonians 5:21), so take 10 and give it a try.

Be careful – and remember the cautionary definition the Prince of Preachers, Charles Spurgeon, gave for discernment. “Discernment is not knowing the difference between right and wrong but rather the difference between right and almost right.”

Kamala Pop Quiz

True or False?

1. She’s Indian/African-American with no biological children.

2. She ran for president in 2020 and was first to drop out with no votes in the primaries.

3. She was an aggressive and vocal opponent to Brett Kavanaugh in the hearing attempting to disgrace and disqualify him for the Supreme Court.

4. To draw voters in 2020, Biden needed a woman and a black and selected Kamala even though she publicly embarrassed him in a debate as a hypocritical segregationist.

5. In the Biden administration, her only official designated responsibility was that of “Border Czar,” and she endorsed legislation protecting illegal immigrants from deportation while publicly calling for prohibition of the term “illegal immigrant.”

6. She was voted the most politically left U.S. senator by GovTrack.us and received a 100% voting report card from the ACLU.

7. She partnered with Bernie Sanders to promote free health care, or “Medicare for All,” including all illegal aliens, and covering abortion and birth control.

8. She supports unfettered, taxpayer-supported abortion till birth for all in America, including late-term abortions, which only three non-communist countries (of 195) allow, namely Canada, Singapore and the Netherlands.

9. As vice president, she has attended 90 pro-abortion “Fight for Reproductive Freedom” rallies.

10. She has raised tens of millions for the Freedom Fund, giving money to bail out

violent criminals.

11. She publicly called for I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to be dismantled and reconstituted.

12. She was the No. 2 leader in the Biden administration with policies impacting inflation and skyrocketing prices for groceries, gas, rent, automobile, insurance, home insurance, mortgage rates, etc., affecting the livelihood of working-class Americans for three and half years.

13. She communicated regularly and aggressively the excellent mental and physical health of Mr. Biden up until the admittedly disastrous debate uncovering his true condition, which led to his speedy removal from the race.

14. She promoted massive spending for climate change/global warming initiatives, especially those numerous restrictions on the U.S. energy industry, having a domino effect on trucking and food suppliers (including ideas of banning plastic straws, offshore drilling, fracking, etc.).

15. She promotes universal health care phasing out private health insurance.

16. She proposes six months’ funding for post-pregnancy caregivers.

17. She endorses federally funded child care similar to her former home base of Alameda

County, California.

18. She proposes “free” college education at the private and public level.

19. She calls for an end to parents “banning books in schools.” (Parents counter they don’t want their children given sexually charged and inappropriate LGBTQ propaganda.)

20. She endorses legalized prostitution/freedom for “sex workers.”

21. She aligns with the Biden administration offering wholehearted support for transgenderism and the LGBTQ agenda, along with legalized marijuana and the “Do No Harm Act” coercing doctors in areas of surgery and abortion contrary to conscience.

22. She supports student loan “cancellation” ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

23. She aligns with the Biden administration in repeatedly withholding military weapons and support in Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists and hostage rescue efforts. Also, she stayed away from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent speech before Congress where he received an estimated 40 standing ovations.

24. She is on record with opposition to the Electoral College and filibuster plus endorses changes that would “pack” the Supreme Court.

25. She supports LGBTQ/trans initiatives changing Title IX, which enable biological boys/young men in girls locker rooms and girls sporting activities.

“TIMES UP! PENCILS DOWN!”

Here’s the deal: How’d you do? If you answered in the affirmative on all the above, you get a star on your forehead and an extra 15 minutes at recess. For any of your classmates who didn’t fair so well, why don’t you help them become an informed influencer? As you tell them the truth, you’ll counter the “changing winds” of deception and denials coming our way while we hold fast to the truth.

