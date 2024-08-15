About 30 years ago, the president of our $3 billion high tech company sent our 20-member executive team for a check up to a health ranch in Texas.

The doctors at that health ranch poked us and pricked us and measured us and questioned us to develop profiles of physical health and mental acuity for each of us as parts of the whole.

After three days of tests, machines and individual interrogations, the doctors had profiles on each of us. Metrics. Measurements. Deviations from the mean. And a summary of the health of the executive team as a whole.

My profile did not look good. Blood pressure at 175 over 90. Heart rate took too long to recover from high levels of exercise. BMI over 30. Heavy breathing at low levels of cardio. Pinch test of more than 2 inches of fat in my chest. Poor recall of readings of paragraphs. Ability to number-recall only seven digits.

But those were results, not causes. So the doctor who was assigned to me spent hours to get at the causes of those results. He scared me as he said that I might not see my 15-year-old daughter graduate from college unless some changes were made to my life.

How about some drugs to lower my weight and to lower my blood pressure? Hmm. A short-term fix, but not a fix of the underlying causes.

OK. So then how about a new eating, exercising and sleep routine to fix those root causes?

The doctor was right. Better eating habits. No smoking. Three days’ aerobic exercise each week and three days of resistance training each week. Limited alcohol. Sleep by 10:30 p.m. each night. Read at least one book per month. Do math drills every day.

None of it easy with a travel schedule of at least three nights a week and multiple dinner and lunch meetings with customers every week.

But it worked. With no drugs, my blood pressure dropped to 130 over 80, normal heart rate dropped to 54, pinch test of less than 1 inch of fat in my chest, BMI dropped to 22, recall on numbers jumped to 17 digits, recall on reading doubled. And lived to see my daughter graduate from college and law school.

This approach also applies to our country. What do the tests and interrogations say about the health of our country?

How about metrics about crime, the economy, inflation, security, education and all those things that measure the ability of America to survive and thrive as it did when our parents were in charge?

Let’s check the wellness of America:

Well, if crime is measured today the same as it was measured in the past, then it is up. Up a lot. Growth of our economy is much slower than when my generation were children. Inflation was just the highest in 40 years. After four years of no new wars (2017-2021), the world is on fire – Ukraine, Israel, Iran. Average SAT scores are falling while the U.S. ranks near the bottom in math, reading comprehension and science of industrialized countries.

Of most concern: The birth rate for American citizens is too low to maintain the U.S. population without continual massive immigration.

More than one-quarter of Americans do not get married, one- quarter of first marriages end in divorce, more than 60% of second marriages end in divorce, and three-quarters of third marriages end in divorce – which means that half of all marriages end in divorce.

And the United States cannot recruit enough soldiers to fill the needs of our military.

OK, so do we correct these national illnesses with drugs, or do we figure out the root causes and make life changes for our country? As Einstein said, it is crazy to think that continuing to do the things that caused the problems will somehow solve the them. So we need a different way of thinking than the thinking that took America in the wrong direction over the last 30 years.

What happened?

DEI, wokeness and affirmative action became more important than the actual objectives of education, corporate profits, military protection, stopping violent criminals, stopping drugs from entering our country, patriotism and having children.

Service businesses with low economic multipliers became more important than product companies with high economic multipliers. Globalism became more important than America First. Intellectuals and bureaucrats made decisions that should be made by parents and executives. Values from religions became irrelevant to the new paradigm of secularism/atheists/agnostics.

Government spending spiraled out of control so that the national debt is a record high of 125% of GDP and annual federal government spending is a record high of 25% of GDP.

Yeah, we had some short-term fixes (like using drugs to reduce weight and blood pressure) such as increased interest rates by the Fed to reduce inflation and releasing oil from oil reserves to reduce oil prices, but those are temporary fixes that do not fix the root causes.

The biggest threats to the future of America are media, teachers and unelected government employees. Their values are the antithesis of what made America great. From my personal observations, those sectors have the highest percentage of unmarried people and the lowest percentage of Christians. The biases from their anti-traditional values are laced in what they teach, the information they share and the decisions they make.

Those biases are systemically destroying American values as these folks hire more employees with values that are just the same as theirs who then also bias what is taught to our children, what is presented by the media and what is decided by bureaucrats.

The worst effect of their biases is the emasculation of men. Black men. Hispanic men. White men. Their war on traditional values blurs the natural differences between XX and XY chromosomes. It brings chaos. Men competing in women’s sports, using women’s bathrooms, not serving their country. Chaos. Liberal-imposed chaos. The emasculation of men.

Just as Einstein said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome, it is also insanity to elect the same type of politicians over and over again and expect a different outcome.

So what does the doctor say? The infection is throughout the American body. The body is weak. Dying. Antibiotics, chemo and radiation are needed to stop the infection; then life changes are needed to stop the root causes of the infection.

This November, you have a choice. Will we elect the politicians who caused the root causes of our problems for the last four years, or elect leaders who will change the policies that caused the problems? Will we change this self-destructive direction of America? Will we save America? It is up to you, me and all of us.

