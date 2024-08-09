This is an armchair prognosticator’s pretentious vision of an unhappy future. You should probably pay him no mind … unless he’s right.

Three months and a light year away and the conservative-populist side is on a sugar high, but the chances are that Kamala & Co. will own the White House by January. Remember that in 2020, the former vice president, Joe “the Basement” Biden, never had a chance either, in the minds of most patriotic Americans. But he didn’t even have to campaign because the fix was already in. And Kamala’s campaign, to date, is no more vigorous.

People who know a thing or two about communism are quaking in mortal fear. With Kamala Harris holding the titular head of power, the shadow group, that won its first battle installing Barack Obama, will have won the war. The victory they will have achieved is not solely for the grip on power, but primarily within the Civil War that will be thrust upon us. That is the archetypal communist game plan. For their power to become permanently entrenched, they need to first help us to destroy ourselves.

January 6th will be understood as having been a harbinger of false flags to come. Freedom will come to an end in many parts of the country. The ground will by soaked in American blood. Our enemies will be unchecked. China will succeed in becoming the dominant world power. Hell will arrive on earth.

The first assassination attempt will be followed by others. There were nine attempts on Hitler’s life. Tens of millions of Americans have been brainwashed to believe that Donald Trump is another incarnation of Der Fuhrer himself. Do the math. Behind that carefully inculcated fever of bloodlust boiling in leftist America now, there are the calmer minds that created it. And they will have developed any number of plans to take Donald Trump out. Good and well, they think, if some lunatic does the job for them, but there’s no counting on that. They are gaming it now, full-time. They have to.

To them Trump is not as Hitler was to the West, the mortal enemy of freedom. To them Trump is like Hitler was to the Soviets, the enemy of their spreading tyranny. As they are forever projecting what they are doing or planning to do onto the intents of their conservative enemies, they dread defeat. They fear what they intend for us will befall them if they lose. If they win, they intend to release a reign of terror on us.

The Collective has it pretty well mapped out. The plan to kill Trump, since nothing else has worked, is still the imperative. And now that an infinitely more capable and successful communist stands ready to replace her, they may even take Kamala out, just for chuckles and giggles. Wherever chaos reigns a steady hand has a shot at power. Trump has to go because he may be right about winning “too big to rig.” No one will believe a Harris victory over Trump possible without cheating. But every other set of players leaves open a possible claim of winning polls (rigged), which will make plausible, however thinly, the winning vote tallies (also rigged), they plan to claim. All the skills, so diligently mastered and honed in the 2020 and 2022 elections, will be wasted, if Trump survives.

The good news for Trump supporters is that Trump survived the first assassination attempt and is an undaunted hero.

The good news for Trump’s enemies is that he survived and is being hailed for refusing to move out of range. The rallies will continue. He will be there, personally, proud and brave for the American people. He will be under the same Secret Service protection. As long as he refuses to step out and away from the enemies’ cross-hairs, their hopes live on.

If, by the grace of God, Trump survives the intended assassination, he will be elected. Either way, we can expect chaos.

