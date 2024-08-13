Prominent media personalities are repeatedly stating their case against GOP vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. “He’s weird,” they echo back and forth. What they mean by that word may be vastly different from what people understand from the possibly soon-to-be-obsolete dictionary.

J.D. Vance looks like a regular guy to me, not “strikingly odd or unusual in an unsettling way, strange” or “suggestive of the supernatural,” as “weird” is defined in the dictionary.

On the other hand, a gay-straight alliance club for high-school students – vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was the founding faculty adviser – might strike old fogeys as weird, or queer (“strange” or “peculiar” by some definitions). But to the “progressive” political camp, “queer” is becoming an umbrella term for “minority” or non-traditional sexual identities, which are increasingly accepted or even preferred.

The recent Olympic Games were a “huge moment for queer and drag representation,” according to Out magazine. The event had “queens everywhere.” The spotlight was on the “historic number of ‘out’ gay, lesbian, bi, trans, queer and nonbinary athletes.”

Like the latest U.S. Supreme Court justice, Thomas Bach, chairman of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), is uncertain about what a woman is. In response to the controversy about Algerian boxer Imane Khalif he said, “There is no scientific way to determine whether someone is male or female.” Bach said this was the “first ever Olympic Games with full gender parity.”

Reproductive endocrinology is very complex. it deals with rare pathologies such as disorders of sexual development (DSDs), called “intersex” in the past. In those rare and obscure conditions, a person can have characteristics of both sexes, with complex permutations, and there could be a discrepancy between that person’s sex chromosomes and external appearance. For example, in Swyer syndrome (XY gonadal dysgenesis), a person has XY (male) chromosomes but functional female genitalia.

Khalif is not “trans,” but allegedly has XY chromosomes, although externally appearing female with some distinct male features. This type of rare appearance, observed since ancient times, is known as “androgyny.” Sex is binary, and one sex cannot be changed into the other, but binary sex can be affected by a wide range of pathologies, which are not understood by the public or even by medical professionals without subspecialty training.

The overall picture suggests that Khalif may have a rare DSD. Such “intersex” persons might have significant advantages over women athletes, though not as great as a normal male would have.

The desire to be “inclusive” has forced women athletes into competition that is unfair and dangerous. Being intersex or trans should be a disqualification for female competitive sports, on scientific and ethical grounds. This is not about discrimination, but rather about safety.

It is a misfortune but not an injustice to have this rare disorder and be excluded from certain competitive activities in which women would not have a fair chance. This does not affect a person’s ability to “live as a woman.” Many women have limitations that preclude them from being Olympians. Being an Olympian is a privilege afforded to those who are eligible – not a universal right.

It is weird to advocate for persons with some male attributes, say an enormous disparity in punch strength, to beat up women for money or entertainment.

The opening ceremonies at the Olympics were a perfect example of weird, particularly the parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s great painting “The Last Supper.” This featured drag queens, dancers, a child, and an obese tattooed woman, who we later learned is a lesbian DJ and fat-acceptance activist, in the central position. The Greek god of celebration, Dionysus, arrives on the table, painted blue, and nude except for some strategically positioned flowers.

Artistic Director Thomas Jolly declared that “The Last Supper” was not the inspiration – even though it certainly looked like it to millions of people who were familiar with da Vinci’s painting. It was meant to be a celebration of “diversity” and “love,” he said. In response to torrents of outrage, the organizers apologized.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think [with] Thomas Jolly, we really did try to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said. “We believe that this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are, of course, really, really sorry.”

This “clarification” was contradicted by two of the performers, who revealed in social media posts that the scene was in fact an imitation of “The Last Supper” and was meant to represent the “New Gay Testament.”

The organizers were only concerned about offending people of a certain religious group. There is no concern about offending God by mocking the tremendous sacrifice of our Redeemer. To the organizers, pagan gods are just as real.

And what about the reactions of most decent human beings, regardless of religious affiliation? The scene was chaotic, lewd, depraved, perverted, immoral and ugly. A civilized society might permit such a performance in an adults-only bar, but not on a public stage with millions of children watching.

The portrayal of Dionysus was supposed to show “the absurdity of violence between human beings.” A later skit featured a gory beheaded Queen Marie Antoinette – weird.

It is weird to turn what used to be an elite athletic competition into a Bacchanalia, an affront to Western traditions, and a showcase and promotion for LGBTQ ideology.

