The sacking of Rome in A.D. 410, the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863, Pearl Harbor in 1941, the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks of 9/11 and the October 7 raid by Hamas into Israel in 2023, all share a common element – victims were lulled into a false sense of security by aggressors. Historically, it was when the victims – believing a danger to be non-existent – failed to see what was actually developing, that the aggressors methodically implemented their sinister plans.

Nowhere among America’s institutions has more success been achieved in implementing just such a sinister plan than in the education of our children. While we have been concentrating on outside dangers, we have taken our eyes off a danger within. It is one represented by a national school system that brainwashes our children to hate all for which America stands.

An African proverb states, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The proverb conveys the message that it requires many people working together “to provide a safe, healthy environment for children, where children are given the security they need to develop and flourish, and to realize their hopes and dreams.” In America, that means not only preparing students to contribute to society by providing them with the mental tools to do so but also by providing them with the proper foundation to understand and respect the values that have made our country great.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

What we have lost sight of is that these values are not being taught in many of our school systems. Instead, children are being taught an ideology, permitted by irresponsible school boards and embraced by naive teachers, totally anathema to our capitalistic system. Yet whether taught as socialism, communism or Marxism, it is being placed upon an ideological pedestal by which young people are promised all-inclusive equality. Public rather than private ownership of the multitude of ways for making money may sound good to these young minds, but such education ignores the historical perspective of such ideologies having failed miserably.

While many “villagers” are guilty of ideologically misguiding our students in this manner, one billionaire, Elon Musk, claims that another billionaire “wants to erode the fabric of civilization” as he basically “hates humanity.” This civilization fabric eroder is the Hungarian-born and radical leftist billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Musk warns that, “Parents don’t realize the Soviet level of indoctrination that children are receiving,” with such indoctrination allegedly funded by philanthropists like Soros. It is such funding that ultimately and negatively influences school board members to adopt a capitalism-unfriendly agenda.

Ryan Girdusky is one person who has closely monitored the evolution of this process within the national school system and is doing something about it. He is founder of the 1776 Project PAC. The mission of his PAC – the first of its kind built from the ground up – is to take the fight locally in getting conservatives elected to school boards. So positioned, such conservative members can then lead the fight to purge school curricula of their Marxist-oriented classes such as Critical Race Theory.

The 1776 Project PAC has attracted a number of conservative supporters, including Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Shapiro notes, to its credit, the PAC has already successfully shifted over 100 school board races to conservatives in just the past year.

Unlike Pearl Harbor and 9/11, which provided us with no advance warning, Girdusky is sounding the alarm about our school systems. We would do well to heed what he has to say before it is too late to recover from the damage already done.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!