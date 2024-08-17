I’ve said this for over 20 years: We have a two-party system. The Democratic Party is filled with radical, extreme, Marxist, communist traitors who want to destroy America. Pure evil. Satan inspired. They are the enemies of good, patriotic Americans. They are the real “domestic terrorists.” But my party – the GOP – is a party of weak-willed, feckless cowards afraid of their own shadow, and sellouts who claim to be Republicans but really play for the other side.

This is true, now more than ever. Except now it’s true squared times 100,000!

Think of what Democrats (i.e., radical communist traitors) and the deep state have done to President Donald Trump and other great American patriots over the past few years with this weaponized government.

President Trump was impeached twice over nothing. He was hounded for his entire four-year term by false charges. Then the dirty Democrats and deep state rigged and stole the 2020 election to keep him from finishing the job.

Next they persecuted Trump for the past four years to try to stop him from ever taking back the White House. They indicted him four times. They forced him to spend tens of millions of dollars in legal fees. They tied him up in court instead of campaigning. Their rigged judges and juries first tried to bankrupt him in civil court and then convicted him in criminal court of 34 felonies, without a unanimous verdict.

When all of that couldn’t stop Trump, it sure appears the deep state conspired with either our own government, FBI and Secret Service, or a foreign enemy, or both, to try to assassinate Trump.

Now many legal experts believe Trump will be sentenced to prison on Sept. 18 by a judge who is a biased, out-of-control, liberal crusader with a serious case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” as well as plagued by ridiculous conflicts of interest (his daughter has made millions of dollars working with leading Democrats).

It’s impossible to believe this could be happening in America.

Don’t forget what they did to Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon (who sits in prison right now).

And the Jan. 6 prisoners – who have become political hostages, enduring cruel and unusual punishment.

Jake Lang stands out as one of the most egregious cases in this country’s history. He’s spent almost four years in prison without a trial, much of the time in solitary confinement. He’s been transferred to almost 20 different prisons in awful conditions. Now the evil vindictive Biden-Harris government has, out-of-the-blue, added a new felony charge to Jake’s case. All because he won’t settle and admit guilt. He demands his day in court. This enrages the out-of-control communist tyrants who run our banana republic.

But now there is an even more frightening level of extreme weaponization of government – see what they’ve done to Tulsi Gabbard.

Her story rises to a level that might surpass all of the above. Tulsi is a former prominent Democratic congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate who humiliated Kamala Harris on the presidential debate stage. She left the Democratic Party and endorsed President Trump. She has outed Democrats for what they are – evil communist traitors intent on destroying our nation.

So how do Democrats respond?

They have put Gabbard on the terrorist watch list. Every flight she boards, she has to endure nonstop massive security checks – including bomb-sniffing dogs. On every flight she is on, a team of four armed air marshals watch her every move.

These are Nazi Gestapo and Soviet KGB-level tactics never before used in America’s history to such extremes.

Let me ask you – if they’re willing to do this to a high-profile, famous, former congresswoman and presidential candidate – who is in the media day and night, who used to be one of their own – knowing this will become public news, what will they be willing to do to you and me if Democrats win in November?

If Democrats are in total control of government, and Trump is out of the way for good, what will stop them from attacking and destroying the lives of anyone and everyone who opposes them, or criticizes them, or threatens their power?

How far will they go if no one is standing in their way? What is next? Reeducation camps? Concentration camps? Martial law? Climate change lockdowns? The banning of conservative talk radio? Communist show trials for conservative hosts? Murder and torture?

I promise you, seeing what they’ve just done to Tulsi Gabbard, if Democrats win in November, nothing is off the table.

So, what can be done to stop this Nazi and Soviet-level weaponization of government? How can we fight fire with fire? How can we stand behind President Trump and back up his powerful words, “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT”?

I have a powerful solution. Stay tuned for my commentary next week.

