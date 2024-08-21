There’s apparently a rift opening between U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who multiple times was House speaker and orchestrated her party’s two failed impeach-and-remove schemes against President Trump, and Kamala Harris, the party’s presumptive nominee for president.

According to a report from Fox News, Pelosi is insisting that she wanted to “open” a “process” that would result in a replacement for the mentally declining Joe Biden.

And then Harris “took advantage.”

“Many of us who were concerned about the election wanted to have an open process. It was an open process, anyone could have gotten in,” Pelosi told the Wall Street Journal.

The party more or less pushed Biden under the bus in July, after his catastrophically bad debate performance against President Donald Trump in June. And he’d exhibited a long list of mental failings during his public appearances. He’d forget names and countries, whisper, then shout, and often mixed up people, to include his own family members.

Technically, he withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris.

“Pelosi has denied playing any role in forcing Biden to drop out, but she’s acknowledged in interviews that she worried about Biden’s campaign and was unimpressed with his political operation,” the report explained.

Pelosi said she’d heard from House Democrats that their campaigns were being hurt by Biden’s presence on the ticket, and she relayed those worries to the White House.

Harris snapped up the opportunity, despite having no votes at all cast for her in any primary.

The report suggested her presence “seemingly reinvigorated the party,” but polling already shows that the routine bump in popularity the party enjoyed because of her launch already is fading quickly.

“[Harris] had the endorsement of the president, and she, politically astutely, took advantage of it and shut down — not shut down, but won the nomination. But anybody else could have gotten in,” Pelosi claimed.

Pelosi also credited Biden with deciding “how we would proceed,” crediting him with “selflessness.”

Regarding her own efforts to change the name at the top of the party’s 2024 ballot, she previously explained she did what she had to do.

“He made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign. As he has seen with the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country,” she said.

