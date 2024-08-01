(ZEROHEDGE) – Feminists are once again silent after a female boxer was destroyed in 46 seconds by a ‘biological male’ in an Olympic matchup. After just 46 seconds and two massive shots to the head, Italy’s Angela Carini threw her helmet onto the mat and abandoned the bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, shouting “This is unjust!”

The 25-year-old Carini, and Italian police officer, refused to shake hands with Khelif – who was previously banned from the 2023 world championships by the International Boxing Association after failing tests to establish gender qualification.

Angela Carini had her Olympics dreams shattered by Imane Khelif, a male boxer. It is suspected that he broke her nose. Should men be allowed to compete against women in sports? #Paris2024 #OlympicGames

pic.twitter.com/sLeXcFqLNB — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 1, 2024

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Author J.K. Rowling: “This is men reveling in their power over women.”

“This is men reveling in their power over women.” @jk_rowling https://t.co/pRBkcbjNmC — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 1, 2024

After the Olympic match was stopped, the referee raised Khelif’s hand in the air, while a visibly furious Carini yanked her hand away from the official and stormed off, the Daily Mail reports. She then dropped to her knees and burst into tears, saying she had never felt such strong blows in a match.