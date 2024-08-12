Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the most prolific gaslighters in history, let out enough gas this past week to power the entire West Coast.

Asked about the Democrats’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to run for vice president alongside presidential nominee Kamala Harris, she emitted this:

“Tim Walz I know very well. He served in the House. To characterize him as left is so unreal. It’s just not – he’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat,” she said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Aug. 6.

Which tells you a lot about current-day Democrats no matter where they’re found.

“Right down the middle” comes from a woman who never saw an abortion, socialist agenda or bizarre lifestyle that she didn’t like. To her, deviancy is being an evangelical Christian or a conservative Catholic.

She’s made a lifelong career of deceiving the public in the name of “democracy,” for which she apparently has utter contempt.

During the passage of Obamacare, she held closed door meetings that excluded Republicans. Likewise, during the Trump impeachment proceedings, she rigged the rules and allowed no pro-Trump witnesses.

Her Jan. 6 committee, a Soviet show trial, was stacked with leftists and two useful idiot Republicans, both of whom are now out of office. It was staged by a TV executive with doctored videos and sound effects.

She also pushed the false Trump-Russian collusion scheme manufactured by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

But if you really want to know what Ms. Pelosi thinks is “right down the middle,” you might visit her district in San Francisco in September during the annual Folsom Street Fair, a sado/masochistic/leather street orgy featuring full nudity, sadistic sex acts and children in attendance.

There they are, going “right down the middle” of the street letting it all hang out.

As for Mr. Walz, here are just a few of his accomplishments.

As Minnesota’s governor, he let Minneapolis burn in 2020 for three days during the George Floyd riots, refusing frantic requests to deploy the National Guard. The rioters set at least 150 fires and burned down a police station.

Weeks later, the body of a man trapped in a pawnshop during the arsons was found.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he adopted the most medically dubious and tyrannical policies, shutting down schools, businesses and churches. He set up a hotline for people to snitch on neighbors.

Criminals in Minnesota siphoned off $250 million from a pandemic children’s food fund, the worst such fraud in the nation.

Mr. Walz, Ms. Harris and their party favor biological males in female locker rooms and on female sports teams. They push puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and spaying and castration of sexually confused children.

Anyone who disagrees is a “hater” and a “bigot.” Mr. Walz signed a law mandating tampons in boys’ restrooms.

Minnesota has become a haven for “gender affirming” sex changes for minors from other states. Mr. Walz also signed a ban on reparative counseling for minors.

Young people can be motivated by a therapist into identifying as gay or trans, but not to recover their God-given, natural sexuality.

Mr. Walz signed into law the most radical pro-abortion law in the nation after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022, turning Minnesota into an abortion destination.

As a congressman, he voted in 2018 for a federal bill instructing doctors to save the lives of babies who survive abortions but later apologized for “accidentally” doing so, noting he had voted no on a similar bill.

That’s a step up from former President Barack Obama, who as an Illinois state senator killed such a bill.

Whenever you hear either man use the word “compassion,” it’s OK to cringe.

Mr. Walz has a benign view of socialism, the most destructive philosophy ever conjured in the pit of hell.

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness,” he said in a video for White Dudes for Harris shown on X.

Mr. Walz taught high school in communist China, arranging for U.S. students to visit China, and even choosing the communist nation for his honeymoon.

There is much more, but we won’t learn about it in the “mainstream media. “To them, Mr. Walz is a folksy guy from the Midwest. He is as square and likeable as Andy Griffith’s Sheriff Andy Taylor from Mayberry.

I’ll end with a bit of encouraging news.

First, Mr. Walz’s truly radical record is leaking out despite the media’s obeisance. There’s not enough lipstick to cover it all up.

Second, even some Democrats are growing leery of leftists who have turned Harry Truman’s party into a dysfunctional zoo.

Voters in heavily Democratic districts recently jettisoned two members of New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s radical “squad.”

Rep. Cori Bush, Missouri Democrat, lost her primary to a less radical and pro-Israel Democrat, as did Rep. Jaamal Bowman, a New York Democrat.

Ms. Bush and Mr. Bowman will soon lose their platform in the U.S. House to work on turning America into a Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah.

As Nancy Pelosi might say, they’re “right down the middle.”

This column was first published at the Washington Times.

