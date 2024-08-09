Minnesota has long been known for its folksy charm. Despite being a hub for socialist ideas for over a century, the state has always been portrayed as kind and compassionate, rather than totalitarian. Think Garrison Keillor rather than Che Guevara.

Minnesota politicians have traditionally exuded an “aw shucks” nice-guy vibe. From Democrats Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale to Republicans Norm Coleman and Tim Pawlenty, the state has consistently maintained its image of “Minnesota Nice.” Even Navy veteran turned wrestler turned actor turned governor Jesse Ventura was, at heart, a nice guy.

However, the image of Minnesota Nice was shattered four years ago when the George Floyd riots erupted in Minneapolis and spread across the nation and the world. In response to a lifelong criminal and drug addict dying in police custody, rioters launched a wave of terror that left dozens dead and caused billions of dollars in damages.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Two people most responsible for excusing, celebrating and even promoting the riots are Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. As a vice-presidential candidate, Harris promoted a bail fund aimed at quickly putting violent rioters back on the streets. One man, facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, was freed with the help of this fund and went on to murder another man just weeks later.

As governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz could have stopped the riots at any time. The violence of that summer could have been nipped in the bud if Walz had an ounce of courage. Instead, he excused the riots as a natural consequence of America’s failure to enact enough left-wing social justice programs. Walz did nothing when rioters burned a Minneapolis police station to the ground.

Responsibility for the damage and death from that summer rests squarely on the shoulders of Tim Walz and Kamala Harris.

Beyond the chaos of 2020, Walz has overseen some of the most extreme left-wing policies in America. He has signed laws allowing abortion until the point of birth and encouraged parents to bring their children to Minnesota for transgender drugs and surgeries.

Tim Walz’s vision for America is one of open borders and anarcho-tyranny. Under his watch, Minnesota has welcomed tens of thousands of Somali immigrants and refugees. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota in Congress, has openly boasted about advancing the interests of the Somali people over those of Americans.

Walz has promoted sanctuary cities and encouraged illegal aliens to come to our country, even saying he would invest in ladders to counteract President Donald Trump’s border wall. He also signed a bill giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

During the summer of 2020, Walz indulged in totalitarian impulses by locking down schools, churches and businesses, even as violent rioters tore through the streets. He set up a snitch line so citizens could inform on their neighbors for playing in the park, walking their dogs and having friends over for dinner.

Walz has tried to cloak this radical agenda under a Minnesota Nice veneer, once saying, “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” Nevertheless, the results speak for themselves. Under Walz’s watch, Minnesota has gone from the quirky leftism of Garrison Keillor to the radicalism of Ilhan Omar. What Walz has done in Minnesota – abortion on demand, child gender mutilation, open borders, unconstitutional lockdowns, and open season on police and small businesses – is the Harris/Walz plan for America.

Make no mistake, a Harris/Walz administration would be anything but nice.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!