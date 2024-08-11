Tom Cruise dives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony in jaw-dropping stunt

By Tracy Wright, Fox News

Tom Cruise at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony (Video screenshot)
Tom Cruise at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

(FOX NEWS) — Tom Cruise brought Hollywood to Paris, and back around again.

The “Mission: Impossible” star descended from the top of the Stade de France after H.E.R. sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Cameras panned to the top of the building to watch Cruise effortlessly fly through the sky and down to the athletes who competed in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

