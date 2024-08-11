(FOX NEWS) — Tom Cruise brought Hollywood to Paris, and back around again.

The “Mission: Impossible” star descended from the top of the Stade de France after H.E.R. sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Cameras panned to the top of the building to watch Cruise effortlessly fly through the sky and down to the athletes who competed in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.