Joe Biden has, in the past, stated flatly that he did not share any classified information with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer while he weas helping the Democrat assemble a book that was released some years ago.

But that now has been contradicted by evidence: Joe Biden’s own words in a transcript of his conversations with Zwonitzer.

“There do exist written transcripts of President Biden’s interviews with his ghostwriter where they discuss classified material, and that Special Counsel Hur relied upon those written transcripts in coming to his conclusions [that Biden was a ‘well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory’],” explained Kyle Brosnan, counsel to the Oversight Project, in an interview with Fox News.

The revelations about the documents were made during a court hearing on the organization’s freedom of information case involving the federal government.

The confirmation came from the Justice Department, which told the court the documents were found.

BIDEN CLAIM OVER “TAPES” EVISCERATED Garland tried to protect the tapes with Executive Privilege Garland has cited former AG Mukasey (’07-’09) as his top precedent We have big surprise for him Tonight, AG Mukasey told the Court in our lawsuit that Garland is wrong https://t.co/wQTmPjsCSm pic.twitter.com/1cMBMeUq74 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) June 22, 2024

The case is pursuing records from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified government documents. Those documents were found in Biden’s private offices, in his home and his a relatively unsecured garage stashed next to a collectible car.

Biden repeatedly has denied any such conversations, but the whole issue has taken on a political perspective since no charges were recommended by Hur against Biden – who cited Biden’s his status with a diminishing mental ability – but the same federal laws were used to trigger a long list of charges against President Donald Trump for his possession of government documents.

The cases were not, in fact, identical. Trump actually held the power as president to declassify what he chose; Biden, as senator and vice president then, did not.

The DOJ confirmed it had found 117 pages of transcriptions.

“The ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, was previously subject to a March subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee, which sought any and all documents, contracts and recordings of interviews and conversations with Biden,” the report said.

“However, Oversight Project counsel Kyle Brosnan said on Wednesday this particular revelation is both new and further animates the need for transparency in regard to questions about Biden’s competency.”

Brosnan pointed out the discovery of the documents has been the subject of discussion with the DOJ over the next step in the process.

Federal officials earlier had claimed that there was not a verbatim transcript of those recordings, which now are being pursued by GOP members in Congress who say they are needed to continue their review of Biden’s’ mental competency, and whether impeachment is the proper remedy to the problem.

Trendingpoliticsnews explained, “The investigation stemmed from a 2022 discovery of classified documents found in the garage of President Biden’s Delaware home and came shortly after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in search of equally top-secret documents in former President Donald Trump’s possession. Trump for months has called the incident an example of hypocrisy by a two-tiered Biden Justice Department. Last month U.S. Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the Trump case citing problems with the unlawful appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.”

Smith, however, is insisting that an appeals court overlook questions about his suspect appointment and restore his case against Trump.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!