(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Speaking from Mar-a-Lago on Thursday afternoon, Trump announced that he has agreed to take part in three presidential debates in September: Fox on September 4, ABC on September 10, and NBC on September 25.

“So we have those three dates and those networks, they’re very anxiously awaiting that date and those dates,” Trump told reporters. “We have spoken to the heads of the network and it’s all been confirmed,” other than “minor details” like location, whether there will be an audience, and other details. While Trump initially said that the ABC debate would take place on September 25, his campaign clarified that it would take place on September 10.

“The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree” Trump said. He continued on to note that Kamala Harris has yet to do an interview as the Democrat presumptive candidate. “She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview. But I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”