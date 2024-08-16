President Donald Trump on Friday announced a team of close associates to smooth his transition into the White House, presuming his campaign defeats the word salad-unleashing leftist Kamala Harris in the November election.

Trump campaign announces transition team:

Linda McMahon, Co-chair

Howard Lutnick, Co-chair

Senator JD Vance, Honorary Chair

Donald Trump Jr., Honorary Chair

Eric Trump, Honorary Chair McMahon has been at AFPI since she left the WH as SBA administrator — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 16, 2024

The team members include co-chairs Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick, as well as honorary chairs Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

McMahon is the former chief of the WWE and earlier was in Trump’s first administration as administrator of the SBA.

Lutnick is the billionaire CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial company.

Vance is his pick for VP and Donald Jr. and Eric are family members who helped during his first term.

“The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again is a forward-looking agenda that will deliver safety, prosperity and freedom for the American people. My administration will deliver on these bold promises,” Trump said in a statement.

He added, ‘We will restore strength, competence and common sense to the Oval Office. I have absolute confidence the Trump-Vance Administration will be ready to govern effectively on Day One.”

A poll released on Friday noted that independents, that group that almost always determines an election winner, was choosing Trump 49%-40% over Kamala Harris as earlier voting starts in multiple states in just a few weeks.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

</:p>