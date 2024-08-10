(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reported it has been hacked, and Politico confirmed confidential memos from the campaign were sent to them.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee,” the statement continued.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Cheung did not provide confirmation to Politico for how he knew the hackers were from Iran. The news outlet reported they received documents from a person who called themselves only “Robert” from an AOL email account, and the records included research on Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).