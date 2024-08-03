Pollster Frank Luntz said that former President Donald Trump could inflict major political damage on Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign with one short question.

Trump can defeat Harris at the ballot box if he asks voters “can you name one thing she accomplished as Vice President?,” Luntz told FOX 11 Los Angeles’ Elex Michaelson during an appearance on “The Issue Is Show,” which aired Friday. Focusing on Harris’ record, rather than launching personal attacks, will be an effective strategy for beating her in November, he said.

Donald Trump can defeat Kamala Harris by asking voters this 10-word question: https://t.co/mynL78Uv2r — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 3, 2024

“People don’t like it when politicians attack each other. Accountability? Yes,” Luntz said. “Attacks? No.”

Michaelson then asked what “word choice” Trump should use when talking about Harris.

“Can you name one thing she did as vice president? And leave it at that,” Luntz responded. “Can you name one thing she accomplished as vice president? Ten words. He’s incapable, and all these people are gonna watch this, all these Trump voters are gonna say, ‘You’re so mean, and you’re so partisan and you don’t like him so you’re criticizing him.’ Just once, can he answer a question in ten words? Or answer with ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’ Just once, can he answer anything without delivering an attack?”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Harris promoted several signature administration initiatives during her time as vice president, including costly green school bus and broadband programs that have struggled to gain much traction to date.

“And it’s legitimate criticism. She was number two in this country, she was given the responsibility for immigration,” Luntz continued. “Now, I’m going to upset the other side. How’s our immigration working out?”

Biden tasked Harris with addressing the root causes of immigration to the U.S., which she once said included a “lack of climate adaptation.” The Biden-Harris administration presided over at least 6.7 million illegal migrant encounters at America’s southern border alone, according to the House Committees on Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability.

“Well, her folks would say she was put in charge of investigating the root causes of immigration,” Michaelson responded.

“And what did she do there?” Luntz asked. “What did she do there? How successful has she been? What else did Joe Biden task her to do? In our lifetime, we’ve seen Dick Cheney, who was arguably as powerful as the president. A vice president, and Joe Biden when he was vice president, had specific responsibilities under the Obama administration. She did nothing.”

Polling has tightened significantly after President Joe Biden quit the race and threw his support behind Harris in July. Harris, who has yet to partake in an unscripted long-form interview since becoming the de facto Democratic nominee, trails Trump by about 1% in the RealClearPolitics polling average, compared to the three point average lead Trump had over Biden before the latter stepped aside.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!