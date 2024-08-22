President Donald Trump, the GOP’s nominee for the White House this year, often has been critical, and sometimes harshly critical, of Barack Obama, the Democrat who forcibly shoved American to the left probably more than any other president up to his tenure.

But Trump surprised many this week with his comments.

“I think he’s a nice gentleman, but he was very weak on trade…’ Trump said of Obama on a CNN interview. “I happen to like him. I respect him and I respect his wife.”

That opinion, however, appears to have disappeared after Obama and his wife, Michelle, both used their Democrat National Convention podium time to lash out at Trump, going so low as to be making offensive suggestions even about his manhood.

The Daily Mail reported, “Donald Trump said Wednesday he was giving up being nice to the Obamas, after they used their speeches at the Democratic convention to mock his record, his crowd sizes and even his manhood.”

Trump described Michelle Obama as “nasty” and pointed out they had been calling for more policy, less poison, in their exchanges – but then they tried to bomb Trump.

“I’m trying to be nice to these people,” he told DailyMail.com, at a campaign appearance in North Carolina. “They were lousy presidents, and you know this one coming. It’s the worst.”

The “one coming” reference is to Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee for president. “She makes Obama look like … I mean, forget it … She’s a radical Marxist person that ruined everything in her path,” Trump said.

The report said, “Trump and Obama have long had a prickly relationship, with the 44th president still furious about the way 45th president questioned his nationality with the ‘birther’ claim that Obama was not born in the U.S. Michelle Obama has become a particular target for some Trump supporters, who share memes suggesting she is transgender.”

Trump said he didn’t know who would make that claim, and, “I certainly wouldn’t say that.”

But she is, he confirmed, “very nasty to me.”

“I mean, look, they say, Oh, don’t be personal. Talk about policy. I want to talk about policy…. But people say, don’t get personal, but then they get personal.”

In fact, the Obamas were on stage at the DNC in what looked like a planned attack on Trump. There has been criticism of the convention as its speakers have been mentioning Trump hundreds of times, without addressing policy ideas they want at all.

Michelle Obama brought racism into the conversation by wondering who would tell Trump that the job he was seeking might be one of those “black jobs.”

Barack Obama, the Mail reported, complained about “the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

At that, the report said, Obama made “a hand gesture as if to suggest he was mocking Trump’s manhood.”

