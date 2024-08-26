(FOX NEWS) — Former President Trump’s legal team has filed a reply brief to the Georgia Court of Appeals in his case to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“President Trump’s legal team has filed a reply brief in the Georgia Court of Appeals persuasively rebutting the State’s arguments,” Steve Sadow, counsel for Trump, said in a statement.

“The brief makes clear DA Willis should be disqualified, and the case dismissed because her proven false, incendiary racial rhetoric in the church speech was calculated to heighten public condemnation of, and thereby prejudice, the defendants in eyes of potential jurors. Such misconduct violated the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct, therefore President Trump again calls for dismissal and her removal.”