(JUST THE NEWS) – The Trump Media & Technology Group on Friday announced the phased rollout of Truth+, its new video streaming platform. “First, we created Truth Social to provide a safe harbor for free speech on the Internet,” TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said in a press release. “Now, we’re establishing a reliable home for great TV content that is neglected by the big corporations or is at risk of cancellation—and we are securing our own tech stack and hardware infrastructure to make our new CDN uncancellable.”

“I look forward, in the near future, to launching many enhancements and adding great, new content to the platform,” he added.

The rollout will require iOS users to update the app, while Android and web users will not need to do so. The update will permit users to view streamed content in conventional channel platform or through a smaller window while users the app’s other features.