Trump receiving historic levels of Jewish support in presidential race

By Corey Walker, Algemeiner

(ALGEMEINER) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, currently holds a narrow lead with Jewish voters over her Republican opponent, former US President Donald Trump, in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found.

Jewish voters prefer Harris over Trump, the Republican Party’s nominee, by a margin of 52.7 percent to 45.9 percent, according to the survey conducted by pollster Richard Baris. The poll indicated a softening of support for Democrats among Jewish voters, potentially stemming from dissatisfaction over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Jews are a traditionally Democratic-leaning voting bloc. Since 1968, American Jews have supported the Democratic presidential nominee over the Republican nominee on average by a staggering margin of 71 percent to 26 percent, according to Jewish Virtual Library. Jewish voters supported incumbent US President Joe Biden over Trump by a margin of 68 percent to 30 percent in 2020. In 2016, 71 percent of Jewish voters supported Hillary Clinton and only 24 percent supported Trump.

