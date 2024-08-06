Kamala Harris frantically has been changing the wildly liberal positions she’s held for years to try to cast herself now as a legitimate candidate for president, nominated by the Democrat party.

She’s flip-flopped over and over on guns, fracking, the border and more.

But she doubled down on her liberal ideologies and agendas with her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate.

So explains Republican nominee President Donald Trump.

His campaign released a new characterization of Harris and Walz as soon as Harris made her announcement.

Tim Walz: Another Left-Wing Extremist pic.twitter.com/0Dv2m4cNH2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2024

The ad explains, “Kamala Harris just doubled-down on her radical vision for America by tapping another left-wing extremist as her VP nominee.

“Tim Walz will be a rubber stamp for Kamala’s dangerously liberal agenda, like allowing convicted felons to walk free, embracing anti-American Green New Deal policies, and giving up control of our southern border to criminal aliens and violent drug cartels.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz: they’re failed, weak, and dangerously liberal.”

In a separate campaign email, Trump said Walz would be “the worst VP in history, even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE’S THAT BAD.”

“He’ll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable.

Reminder: This is what Minnesota looked like in 2020 under Kamala’s VP pick MN Governor Tim Walz He allowed marxist thugs destroy his state, and Kamala Harris raised money to bail them out of jail pic.twitter.com/K9vLm8NPF5 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

“He’ll rubber stamp Kamala’s GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire.

“But the real killer: he’s already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!”

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, explained, “By picking Tim Walz as her running mate, Kamala Harris not only bent the knee to the radical left, she doubled down on her dangerously liberal, weak, and failed agenda.

.@JDVance on Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz: “They [Kamala and Tim] make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.” pic.twitter.com/LxsxZvbVns — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

“Walz would be a rubberstamp for Kamala to wage war on American energy, continue aiding and abetting an invasion on our border, and embolden our adversaries as the world is brought to the brink of World War III. Americans will reject the Harris-Walz ticket and choose to make American Great Again by electing President Trump!”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also had sought the GOP nomination, said on social media, “Harris-Walz: most left-wing ticket in American history. Minnesota was ground zero for the BLM riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn.”

Here’s what we know about Kamala Harris’s VP running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: Let BLM rioters burn Minnesota down

Established a COVID snitch line to narc on non-maskers

Gave illegals driver’s licenses

Wants to help illegals climb the border wall with ladders… — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

In fact, Walz was running Minnesota’s government when the horrifically violent and costly George Floyd riots erupted and burned entire city blocks in his state.

DeSantis continued, “In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa. They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned its back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying businesses. Walz is an unbridled leftist, an Ilhan Omar-style Democrat that puts ideology above all else.”

Social media even pointed out, immediately, that Walz’s wife is a hard-left progressive, demanding that criminals be given “as many chances as [they] need” despite the fact that offends “law and order” Americans.

Even his wife shares the same hard left progressive agenda… https://t.co/TzrKi6Anrx — MiMi ♥️ (@MiMiLooLooTx) August 6, 2024

