Kamala Harris’ campaign spews, “Trump wants to take us ‘backward’” and yells, “We’re not going back.” Well, it’s true. Trump wants to take us back – to a time of peace in the world. Let’s not forget that it was Kamala Harris’ failed diplomacy, where she threatened Russia with “an even bigger NATO footprint on Russia’s doorstep,” that led Russia to respond with their invasion of Ukraine just five days later. “War is the failure of diplomacy,” according to Gen. Michael Flynn.

The headlines of August are amazing. They read “China ‘gravely concerned’ by secret U.S. nuclear plan after Joe Biden ‘refocuses’,” “Chilling map shows radioactive fallout sweeping U.S. in nuclear war – killing 75%,” “Chilling nuclear map shows U.S. devastation in nuclear attack – 75 percent would die,” “”Terrifying map shows potential Russian ‘nuclear targets’ amid WW3 fears,” “Chilling nuclear bomb simulation shows damage ‘Castle Bravo’ would wreak on Los Angeles,” and “Russia’s most powerful nuke would ‘vaporize’ all five New York boroughs if dropped on Times Square, terrifying map shows.”

Reflecting on these headlines, while Donald Trump might want to take us “back” to a time of peace, Kamala’s diplomacy has really taken us backwards to 1980 at a time of the most heightened tensions of the Cold War, just before the election of Republican Ronald Reagan, who turned things around.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

To watch a video describing the effects of a potential war with Russia, check these two sites. A movie version I suggest is “The Day After” (1983). Either way you look at it, “Mutually Assured Destruction” is not a good foreign policy plan, at least not for rationally thinking people. Are you paying attention, Kamala?

At a campaign rally in Asheboro, N.C., Trump stated, “We are in grave danger of a Third World War.” In an Aug. 22 TruthSocial post, he warned, “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III.” On Sunday Trump posted, “Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a beach … Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim. … Let’s not have World War III, because that’s where we’re heading!”

TASS, the Russian news agency, reported last week that the Harris/Biden administration “secretly updated” the country’s nuclear strategy in March, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to prepare for “coordinated nuclear challenges” from China, Russia and North Korea. Russia views this as Washington doubting its “existing capabilities are sufficient to carry out ‘integrated’ deterrence against the three countries at once.”

Obviously, this is just Russian propaganda, right? Is it just coincidental that in late July “Chinese and Russian bombers patrolling off Alaska [raising] concerns about growing military cooperation”? Is it just coincidental 11 days later the “U.S. military responded to Chinese and Russian vessels near Alaska”?

Let’s see, first of all, you establish air superiority, and then you bring in the landing troops. Sounds like a classical warfare scenario being practiced – but why Alaska? The answer is, “oil.” Alaska is oil-rich, and you need oil to fuel a military machine.

Obviously, this is just a bunch of hype and Russian propaganda, except for one thing. TASS was quoting from the New York Times, and it was AP News and CNN reporting the aircraft and naval ship maneuvers.

In fact, The New York Times wrote all about Biden’s “secret nuclear strategy” in March of 2024. Boy, I am glad it was a “secret.” It is a shame that the JFK assassination files aren’t kept this “secret,” because if they were, we could read the truth of what really happened in The New York Times.

Now the headlines are reading, “China ‘gravely concerned’ by reported U.S. nuclear strategy shift,” “Biden approved secret nuclear strategy refocusing on Chinese threat” and “China’s state media slams U.S. over Biden nuclear strategy report.”

You can’t help but wonder when you read a headline that says, “Biden’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Strategy: Everything We Know About the Plan.” China, Russia and North Korea do not need any more spies in the U.S., because with all the government leaks, the U.S. liberal media are doing all their spying for them.

I know some might ask, this is only China and Russia, how does North Korea fit into this? During his Far East tour in June, President Vladimir Putin signed a strategic pact with North Korea. Article 4 of this pact states, “If either side faces invasion and is in a state of war, the other side will immediately use all available means to provide military and other assistance in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. charter and the laws of each country.”

So now you have Russia, China and North Korea in alliance. What do you know? These are exactly the three countries that the Harris/Biden administration said would be in alliance back in March of 2024 before the alliance occurred. It is a shame that having the correct intelligence data, the Harris/Biden administration could not have reached out with some diplomacy and averted this.

Instead, I am sure the Democrats have all read the worst-seller book, “America Last,” in which the dingbat author accuses America’s conservatives of “embrace[-ing] foreign dictators.”

Which is worse: holding your nose and embracing someone, trying to find some common ground, where we can all live together and possibly prosper – or spending the rest of our lives caring for the wounded and burying the dead from a global nuclear exchange?

A BBC headline reads, “Trump is our last shot at restoring America,” which was a line spoken by Miranda Blair who did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. Now she wears a bright red hat that says, “Make America Great Again.” I will take Miranda’s quote and expand it a little and say, “Trump is our last shot at restoring peace in the world.” Of course, Trump is not Christ, but the Lord works through people, until His Second Coming. Perhaps we need a MWPA hat – “Make World Peace Again.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!