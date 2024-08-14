Everyone agrees that a good comedian, even when playing the part of a clown, is clever. Advertising greatly benefits from humorous ads. Even politics enjoy the countless creative and entertaining jabs of GOP candidates more than they do the erroneous dull repeats of the Democrat spouters. The ability to create nicknames that stick with the audience is a rare and ingenious personality gift, which when honed properly is quite the delight to hear. Specialists tell us that laughter is good for the health partially because it relieves pent-up stress.

The cunning and gifted name caller is clever enough to reflect and connect the truth desired to be remembered with the individual who deserves the nickname. When applied it fits like Cinderella’s shoe and resonates through the audience like a perfectly pitched bell ringing out the character of the nicknamed person.

Unlike a John Wayne punch to the jaw, an accurate nickname, when shot off in the pinnacle of debate, does not stop the communication. In fact, all parties are still standing and able to continue the exchange of volatile and passionate ideas.

So, should one use nervy nicknames in life? Well, that depends on the situation. In religious courtyards and placid classrooms – where everyone should be following the golden rule of treating everyone as they wish to be treated and the risk of losing face and ground only involves a pulled ponytail, five hundred sentences to be written, or the left-foot of fellowship – maybe it is good to curb the witty and shrewd tongue and to reserve the snarky-but-correct answers for friends later, while choosing instead to use the pharisaical bland faces in times and places of hot-topic discussions.

However, if the stakes are much higher, such as the killing of babies, chemically and surgically maiming adolescence youth plus destroying their ability to have children in their future, calling for the genocide of a race of people, muzzling truth such that people cannot strive for right and righteousness, and fighting for the freedom of a people and nation, then it seems that snarky nicknames have their place in the fight against oppression and barbarianism.

Even Jesus called Herod a “fox” (Luke 13:32), and the Pharisees “a generation of vipers” (Matthew 12:34).

It is interesting to look at some of Donald Trump’s nicknames for political opponents, the media and combative foreign leaders, for not only do you find a variety of names, but you see a world of creativity. For example, Joe Biden was given names like “Basement Biden, Beijing Biden, Crooked Joe and sleepy Joe.” We all snickered. Kamala Harris, was termed “Laffin’ Kamala” and “Dangerously liberal Kamala.” We all cackled. James Comey was referred to as “Slimeball James Comey.” Adam Schiff was referred to as “Pencil neck” and “Shifty Schiff.” Elizabeth Warren was referred to as “Goofy Elizabeth Warren” and “Pocahontas.” We all howled. Maxine Waters was referred to as “Low-IQ Maxime Waters.” AOC and the Squad were called “AOC Plus 3.” Chuck Schumer was aptly called “Cryin’ Chuck.” Jack Smith was referred to as “Deranged Jack Smith,” while Democrat Party supporter Jeff Bezos was called “Jeff Bozo.” Americans felt so much better after laughing off some of the stress of having to deal with these notorious leaders.

Then came the media nicknames. Concerning Jake Tapper, he was dubbed “Fake Tapper.” Joe Scarborough was given the name “Psycho Joe.” George Stephanopoulos was “George Slopadopolus.” That’s funny.

Concerning television shows, the creativity continued: “Face the Nation” was called “Deface the Nation,” Meet the Press was “Meet the Depressed,” and Morning Joe, “Morning Joke.”

International leaders have not been left out with Kim Jong-un being referred to as “Little Rocket Man.”

In total there are at least 120 nicknames Trump used from 2016 to 2021. That is rather amazing.

In comparison the Harris/Biden team on their official HQ account on X, prior to the assassination attempt on Trump, tried to tie him to Hitler. Top House Democrats, showing their lack of creativity, called Trump “Hitler.” Also, after receiving their White House dictated script, the warped liberal media, showing a total lack of creativity, called Trump “Hitler” 13 times in one weekend. So, the best nickname all the Democrats and liberals can come up with is mindlessly calling Trump “Hitler,” because that is the best their total lack of creativity can muster. What’s worse is that it isn’t even a good nickname because the name “Hitler” doesn’t match Trump’s character. Instead, it just tells another one of the Democrats’ false narratives.

Looking at this you can see a total lack of creativity in the Democrat camp and an amazing amount of creativity coming from Trump. Even Trump says, “She [Kamala] has no ideas, she can only steal from me.” So, which do you want? Someone with no creativity trying to solve our nation’s and the world’s problems, or someone with amazing creativity working to solve those problems.

Trump is like a racehorse chomping at the bit to get out of the starting gate. Let’s make him president and unleash his creativity on solving some problems.

Just to help a little bit, I think “Cackling Kamala” has a nice ring, as does “Riot Waltzing Walz.”

Also, it should be understood, if the nickname fits, “Cinderella,” you’re stuck with it! And yep, I’m going to laugh.

