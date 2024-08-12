President Donald Trump’s idea, announced weeks ago during the 2024 presidential race, not to impose a tax on tips is so good that Kamala Harris, the candidate hand-picked by the Democrat party’s elites to be their candidate this year, is using it.

Plagiarized. Stole. Endorsed. Supported. Choose your description.

But a Newsweek report explained Harris as “endorsed” a plan to eliminate taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, “echoing a tax proposal originally put forward by former president Donald Trump just months ago.”

Harris announcement that she likes Trump’s plan came during a weekend campaign rally.

“It is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue our fighting for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris promised, coming in second to Trump with such a plan.

She said at the same time she doesn’t really have her economic policy platform in place yet.

Trump came out with his plan for the tax protection for tip recipients at a rally in Las Vegas in June, when he said, “To those hotel workers and people who get tips, you are going to be very happy, because when I get to office we are not going to charge taxes on tips, people making tips. We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office.”

UNBELIEVABLE!

Kamala announces ” no taxes on tips” .SOUND FAMILIAR ⁉️ The crowd cheers! THAT WAS AN ORIGINAL IDEA BY TRUMP! SHES A PLAGIARIST‼️

LISTEN⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WBI64QnTwp — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ (@janninereid1) August 11, 2024

Harris’ decision to join that campaign came after a survey found 67% of Americans do not believe tips given to service workers should be taxed, the report said.

A report at HeadlineUSA openly accused Harris of plagiarizing Trump’s plan.

The report noted that under the Biden-Harris administration, the IRS launched a scheme to crack down on underreported tips by service workers.

Harris actually was the one who cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate that implemented the policy in the first place, and then she later bragged about her vote to do so on her official X page in March.

Now, however, she wants to push back against the policy she herself supported.

Kamala Harris just announced her groundbreaking policy to eliminate taxes on tips, a revolutionary idea that’s never been proposed before… except by that guy she can’t stand, Donald Trump. Maybe next, she’ll borrow his slogan and promise to “Make America Tip Again.” pic.twitter.com/tVK4UGHCmg — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) August 11, 2024

