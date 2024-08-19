When my wife, Gena, and I heard that Tulsi Gabbard, who served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021 and then became a presidential candidate, was recently placed on a TSA terrorist watch list, we thought in shock, “What?! How could this be?”

Gabbard is a stellar leader and American, not to mention a combat veteran and United States Army Reserve officer who also sat on the House Homeland Security Committee.

So, how could anyone have placed Tulsi on the federal government’s terror watchlist, prompting several obstacles and detailed personal searches by TSA agents on her and her husband’s recent flights? That’s what the Gabbards and the rest of us Americans want to know!

In a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Gabbard said that her inclusion on the watch list “is clearly an act of political retaliation.”

“It’s no accident that I was placed on the Quiet Skies list the day after I did a prime-time interview warning the American people about … why Kamala Harris would be bad for our country if elected as president and commander in chief. What hurts me the most is the fact that like so many Americans I enlisted because of the terrorist attack on 9/11, deployed to war zones to go after those terrorists, still serve in the U.S. Army for over 21 years, and now my government is surveilling me as a potential domestic terrorist,” Gabbard said. “The real pain this has caused is the stress of forever looking over my shoulder, wondering if and how I am being watched, what secret terror watch list I’m on, and having no transparency or due process.”

Gabbard said this branding and infringement of her rights is about more than her and that every American has “the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“They have taken that away from me and my family,” Gabbard said.

Tulsi is exactly right. If it can happen to her, it can happen to any one of us.

The way I see it, she became a “potential terrorist” once she abandoned the Democratic Party and starting speaking up against the Biden administration, with Kamala Harris now as their lead duck. Tulsi fought for reform in the Democratic Party until she was left with no alternative but to abandon it.

A year ago, when Gena and I heard the political watershed news that Gabbard announced she was stepping away from the Democratic Party, we were thrilled and commended her courage.

We have the highest regards of Tulsi’s leadership, views and overall heart. We are glad Trump is pulling her into his inner circle for debate prep against Kamala. Tulsi would have made a fantastic next vice president and even future president. And we hope, if Trump is elected, he will give her a big position in his Cabinet because she is worthy of it.

Gabbard, who was the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress, was absolutely right when she wrote the following in her Twitter post as she departed from the Democratic Party: “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism.”

Actually, I had a similar wake-up call and made the same political shift way back in the 1960s.

I explained all of it a few years ago in a column I titled, “Why I switched from Democrat to Republican.”

To summarize here, I remember watching television back in the 1960s when I lived in Southern California. I watched Democratic leaders restricting black students from joining a public school that had all white students in it.

I asked myself, “Why are these Democrats not allowing black people to be students there?” (I was actually a registered Democrat at the time – many of us conservatives were, including the great Ronald Reagan.)

So, I called a Democratic congressman in Riverside, California, and asked why they were chasing away black people from public schools? He replied, “Blacks have their own schools, and we don’t want them in our schools.” That happened in the liberal left-coast Los Angeles area!

On another day while watching television, I again saw black students trying to join the white students at school, while Democrat tough guys had their attack dogs chasing those black students away.

I was sitting on my couch screaming, “What is going on?! I can’t believe these Democrats are doing this. I am finished with them!”

I switched parties because Republicans were upset with the way Democrats were treating blacks. Back then, Republicans believed that blacks students should be able to study at any school and Democrats opposed it.

I have written many times over the years how the Democratic Party has pulled the wool over minorities’ eyes by getting them to believe they are the pro-minority party. These lies were clearly exposed in the small powerful book, “Little Book of Liberal Lies,” by Elbert Guillory, an African American former member of the Louisiana State Senate.

What should further bother all of us is that Marxist ideologies are behind many of the philosophies of the Democrats’ modern-day cultural woke and DEI movements like Critical Race Theory, Critical Social Justice, and Black Lives Matter. (In former columns, I’ve also thoroughly documented the Democratic Party’s “political playbooks” as found in the works of Neo-Marxist Saul Alinsky’s, “Rules for Radicals” and the Cloward-Piven strategies.)

Even a New York Post liberal columnist wrote an op-ed piece this past week noting that Kamala Harris’ federal government price-control proposals for groceries and other industries is validating her “communist” label by putting more power into the hands of far-off Washington bureaucrats.

Bottom line, if you don’t want the communist label, quit proposing communist policies!

In my column “Karl Marx would be proud of U.S. progress,” I explained that America’s founders intended “we the people” to have the power, not government. They expected “we the people” to control our lives, not government. They empowered “we the people” to manage our money and free enterprise. They never expected Washington to have the answers and solutions for life, liberty and happiness, but God and “we the people.”

That is why Tulsi Gabbard said this past week that hypocrisy and deception is embodied also in Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whom she debated in 2019:

“I think she revealed in that [July 2019] debate the same thing that I think her campaign handlers are worried about right now … Kamala Harris is an empty suit. They are trying to create this new version of Kamala Harris to match what their pollsters are telling them, so she can say whatever she needs to say to try to win over voters, which is the most offensive thing, I think, because they think we’re so stupid as to forget what her record actually is. In 2019, very simply, I confronted her with her hypocrisy of how what she said was very different than what she actually did, and she had no answer for it. She had no explanation. She didn’t even try to own or justify what her actions were. And that’s going to be the key thing here for voters as we head into this election is Kamala Harris will say whatever she thinks she needs to say. We have to pay attention to her actions, because on every single major issue, you will see that same kind of hypocrisy that I pointed out in 2019 where she’ll say one thing, but her record tells a very, very different story.”

Friends, America is again at a huge tipping point, maybe the biggest one ever. If we don’t stop liberal woke and DEI progressives now by choosing more constitutionally conservative leaders, they will plummet America and Americans (particularly younger generations) down the slippery slope to socialism and Marxism.

If the citizens of our great land are to preserve the heart and soul of America for the next generation, we must elect leaders who understand and advocate the tenets in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights. We must appoint godly men and women who uphold them, including of course those who promote the bedrock role of religion throughout society as the moral and civil basis for our republic, as America’s founders (including George Washington) advised and promoted.

As Benjamin Franklin said at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July 1776, “We must all hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately.”

