The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a statement on Thursday that a 43–year–old Jordanian citizen currently residing in Florida has been charged with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility.

The accused – Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen – threatened local businesses in the Orlando area for their perceived support of Israel, and will be detained pending his trial.

According to court documents, in early June 2024, Hnaihen targeted and attacked these businesses, leaving behind “warning letters” addressed to the U.S. government that made political demands, and threatened to “destroy or explode everything here in whole America. Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel.”

By the end of June, Hnaihen had broken into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, and proceeded to destroy solar panels, wiring, and other critical electronic equipment, which is estimated to have inflicted more than $700,000 in damage.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Hnaihen threatened to carry out “hate-fueled mass violence in our country,” and deliberately targeted businesses who support Israel.

“Such acts and threats of violence, whether they are targeting the places that Americans frequent every day or our country’s critical infrastructure, are extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated by the Justice Department,” Garland said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Hnaihen caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the power facility and local businesses.

“Violence and destruction of property to threaten and intimidate others will never be tolerated. The FBI and our partners will work together to pursue and hold accountable those who resort to violence,” Wray said.

Hnaihen was arrested July 11, and could face a possible sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each threat he made, and a possible 20-year sentence for destroying a power facility, if convicted. A final warning letter was discovered at a propane gas distribution center in Orlando.

The case will be prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Varadan for the Middle District of Florida, with assistance from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

WND reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office about the attacks, but did not receive an immediate response.

