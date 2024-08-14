(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — House Republicans are demanding information from Google and Facebook executives after receiving “concerning reports” that the two companies may be engaging in censorship or misinformation about the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump last month.

In a letter sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced he would open an investigation to determine whether the two companies have generated “inaccurate or nongermane information” about the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on July 13. The investigation is one of several inquiries into the assassination attempt that resulted in the death of one rallygoer and injuries to two others.

In his request to Pichai, Comer cited reports from Google users who attempted to research the assassination attempt on Trump but instead were referred to results for failed attempts on other former presidents, such as Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan. In response, Comer requested information about how the Google search function is designed and “updated to take into account and incorporate recent newsworthy events.”