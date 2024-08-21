Legacy wire service the Associated Press has admitted it lied about Republican candidate President Donald Trump’s agenda for a second term, if he’s elected in November, issuing a massive correction to its own report.

The original was a statement that aligned with the Democrat talking points being used to try to promote Kamala Harris, the candidate the party’s elite picked to replace Joe Biden, whose public appearances of late have delivered to the American people evidence of his mental decline.

It was AP’s description to a second term agenda as “Republican” when, in fact, the agenda at issue, “Project 2025” was assembled and released by the Heritage Foundation.

Trump, in fact, has denied being affiliated with it, and has criticized some of its points.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The AP got triggered by a Democrat National Convention stunt by Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who appeared at the convention with a mockup of the Heritage Foundation’s plan and claimed that the “Republican” agenda would have a President Trump replacing the entire federal government with an army of “loyalists,” a claim that isn’t supported by the facts.

AP said, on social media,” Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought out a copy of Project 2025, a blueprint created by the Heritage Foundation for a second Trump term. She then slammed it on the podium. This corrects an earlier post that was deleted because it misidentified the blueprint as Republican.”

Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought out a copy of Project 2025, a blueprint created by the Heritage Foundation for a second Trump term. She then slammed it on the podium. This corrects an earlier post that was deleted because it misidentified the blueprint as Republican. pic.twitter.com/mR6azk3rxd — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2024

The earlier linking of the document to “Republican” Trump had aligned with false messaging repeatedly used by Democrats to try to attack Trump.

A report at the Twitchy site explained, “The memo went out to Democrats the first week of July: mention the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 as much as possible while presenting as an expanded version of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ President Joe Biden even put on his aviators and shot a five-second video with a link to look up Project 2025, which CBS News and others called a ‘blueprint’ for a second Trump term.”

Project 2025 will destroy America.

⁰⁰

Look it up. We made it easy for you: https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs pic.twitter.com/jNW94z0e0Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2024

The report continued, “You’ll note that the Biden campaign put up a website at the URL trumpsproject2025.com even though it had no basis in the Trump campaign and Trump disowned it, instead promoting his own Agenda 47. Project 2025 belongs solely to the Heritage Foundation. Clowns like Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu urged their constituents to Google Project 25, which Swalwell said was ‘forced marriage,'”

Social media wasted no time in pointing out the false claims.

Sen. Mallory McMorrow is a typical lying democrat. President Trump has never endorsed Project 25 and in fact has condemned it. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) August 20, 2024

AP fails to add that President Trump disavows Project 2025 and that the document has NO bearing on his campaign or future administration. — edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) August 20, 2024

AP also fails to mention that book is most definitely NOT from the Heritage Foundation. They did not print large bound copies of their agenda. That book she slammed down was a prop for the convention. Facts should matter to journalists. — Just Someone Important (@P_dknight) August 21, 2024

The report noted, with just a bit of sarcasm, that Trump actually has a website with policies that are published and available to the American people, “unlike Kamala Harris.”

It said, “The Republicans laid out their party platform at the Recent Republican National Convention – the AP might have reported on it.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!