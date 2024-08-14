After decades of monitoring Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., recently introduced S.J. Res. 106. The joint resolution would “authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against the Islamic Republic of Iran for threatening the national security of the United States through the development of nuclear weapons.”

Does Iran have nuclear weapons? Over two decades ago, Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, publicly announced the existence of Iran’s clandestine nuclear weapons program. And a November 2011 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that “Iran was working on a project to secure a source of uranium suitable for use in an undisclosed enrichment program, the product of which would be converted into metal for use in the new warhead which was the subject of the missile re-entry vehicle studies.”

Then last year, Iranian parliament member Ali Motaheri admitted on Iran’s ISCA News that “when we [Iran] began our nuclear activity, our goal was indeed to build a bomb, [adding] there is no need to beat around the bush.”

Fast-forward to May of this year, when Persian-language TV news channel Iran International reported member of parliament Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani’s claim that the Iranian regime already possesses nuclear weapons. The insider politician said: “[Iran has] achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it. It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA” – that is, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known in the West as the “Iran nuclear deal.” He added, “The reason is that when countries want to confront others, their capabilities must be compatible, and Iran’s compatibility with America and Israel means that Iran must have nuclear weapons.”

But Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Darin Gaub, a former UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and global strategist, says it’s time to hit the pause button. In an exclusive interview with WorldNetDaily, Gaub said the introduction of the resolution from Graham, a longtime war hawk, “feels almost pre-staged or choreographed in the expectation that we’re going to end up going to war with Iran.”

While most Americans don’t want the U.S. to be involved in a foreign war, he said, it appears the government has no problem entertaining the thought.

With regard to “the choreography,” Gaub recalled the failure of the Biden administration in Afghanistan as an initial step. Withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country in August 2021 did nothing more than bolster “the global perspective of a weak administration in the U. S.,” he said.

“If I were to write a script for how to get America involved in more than one war at one time – whether in the Middle East, the Pacific, or Europe – I’d show the world weak leadership and a subsequent weak military,” Gaub said, adding that “you would be hard pressed to choreograph something different than what the world is watching right now.”

Considering this, he said, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the militaristic activity of China in the Pacific region, as well as the explosion of violence in the Middle East were “easily predictable. You have a whole bunch of thugs and dictators around the world seeing that the U.S. can no longer enforce peace and calm as [former President Donald] Trump accomplished in his previous administration.” Rather, most countries see “a weak U.S. military” and “an opportunity for conflict and war” because of the inept leadership currently at the helm.

“At a time like this, the U.S. needs to start thinking from Iran’s perspective,” Gaub advised. “What’s in Iran’s best interest, and specifically in [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei’s best interest, with regard to keeping the power for his thugocracy?” Answering his own question, Gaub argued, “Khamenei has to first project strength to his own nation, and then eventually follow through with threats.”

According to Gaub, the days between the 2024 presidential election and the inauguration will be the most dangerous time for America, especially if Trump wins. Why?

“The greatest risk to this nation is the time between a Trump victory and when he would take office,” he explained. “At this point, anything can happen – the current administration could be looking for an excuse to go to war, and even leave something in Trump’s hands that is extremely hard to handle as he walks into office.”

