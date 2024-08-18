

(FOX NEWS) — Whenever headlines revolve around MLB umpires this season, it’s usually not for anything good as they likely pertain to some bad calls on the baseball diamond.

However, the crew chief for the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Angels matchup on Saturday night, James Hoye, is gaining some popularity for a special undershirt that was spotted during the game.

“That’s Kramer on his shirt. Look at that. A picture of Kramer on his shirt.” “Yes he does. Cosmo Kramer.” “That’s unbelievable. What a sequence we just saw.” Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza spot James Hoye wearing the world’s greatest undershirt. pic.twitter.com/n0V2nT1pA7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2024

Beneath Hoye’s MLB umpire uniform was a T-shirt with beloved “Seinfield” character Cosmo Kramer on it.