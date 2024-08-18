‘Unbelievable!’ Watch Major League Baseball umpire go viral after announcer points out what he wore under his uniform

By Scott Thompson, Fox News

(Video sceeenshot)
(FOX NEWS) — Whenever headlines revolve around MLB umpires this season, it’s usually not for anything good as they likely pertain to some bad calls on the baseball diamond.

However, the crew chief for the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Angels matchup on Saturday night, James Hoye, is gaining some popularity for a special undershirt that was spotted during the game.

Beneath Hoye’s MLB umpire uniform was a T-shirt with beloved “Seinfield” character Cosmo Kramer on it.

Diversions

