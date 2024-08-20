Democrats apparently see everything through the clouded lens of gender.

Scientifically, of course, there are two: Male and female, defined by DNA.

But to Democrats, politics is gender, school lessons are gender, sports are gender, religion is gender, even war now is gender. And all of those situations the gender has to be “neutral,” so as not to bestow some advantage on men.

And now it’s prayer.

There is, in fact, a “Gender Neutral Prayer Room” at the DNC in Chicago this week.

The DNC arena is outfitted with a “gender neutral prayer room” pic.twitter.com/oA9F18VLSE — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 20, 2024

Social media pointed out that those who consider themselves to be men or women shouldn’t worry, as there also are prayer rooms for men and women.

Men and women get their prayer rooms too, don’t worry! pic.twitter.com/y9gDjJ4RWg — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 20, 2024

A video reveals the gender neutral prayer room is outfitted in advance with prayer rugs, forcing the assumption it is for “gender neutral” Muslims.

Commenters on social media said, “Do non-binary people pray differently?” and another was startled, with, “Wait, they pray??”

And, “Oh, so now even prayer rooms have to be gender neutral? I can just imagine the confusion when someone walks in and sees a sign that says ‘No gender-specific praying allowed.’ I guess even God has to be politically correct now.”

