(ZEROHEDGE) – Undercover footage reported by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project from Muckracker.com reveals that 14% of illegal immigrants in a single apartment complex in Georgia admitted to being registered to vote. The video, taken by journalist Carlos Arellano, has over 21 million views as of this writing.

NON-CITIZENS REGISTERED IN GA Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows numerous non-citizens admitting to being registered voters. A staggering 14% of the non-citizens spoken to admitted to being registered to voters. pic.twitter.com/0p38irDBZH — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 31, 2024

If that same 14% is applied state-wide, that suggests that 47,000 of Georgia’s estimated 339,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in a state that Joe Biden ‘won’ by less than 12,000 votes in 2020.

WATCH: HAPPENING NOW: Protesters in Washington D.C. are demanding the right for all illegal immigrants to vote in U.S. elections. There are an estimated 15 to 20 million illegal immigrants currently in the U.S.:

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters in Washington D.C. are demanding the right for all illegal immigrants to vote in U.S. elections. There are an estimated 15-20 million illegal immigrants currently in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/bcarTVVlcX — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 2, 2024

The Heritage Foundation were unable to find these individuals on Georgia voter rolls, making it “unclear exactly what information these individuals gave when registering to vote.”