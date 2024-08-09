While the eyes of many are turned to the fighting in the Ukraine and Middle East, they are missing the fighting and violence right in our own front yards. There is a war against the police in the U.S. It is often fought behind the scenes with restrictive regulations and lawfare used against the police. However, there are times when it erupts in front of us.

Last week a Florida sheriff’s deputy was killed, and two others were wounded in an ambush shooting, Fox News reported.

In Lake County, Florida, deputies responded to a domestic call on a Saturday evening for a disturbance, according to FOX 35.

When the deputies arrived, they heard a disturbance from inside the house, and they went inside. Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was shot and trapped in the house. He soon died from his injuries.

“Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in the line of duty overnight heroically serving his community and fellow deputies after responding to a disturbance call in the northeast portion of our county in rural Eustis, during which two other deputies were also shot,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano was shot multiple times in the armpit and stomach. Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell was shot in the shoulder. Both wounded deputies were injured as they attempted to rescue Link.

Gargano was transported to the hospital and underwent surgeries and was listed in critical condition. Howell also went to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

“They were ambushed,” Grinnell said. “We lost one tonight.”

Link was a 28-year-old Army Reserves veteran who left behind a wife.

Of the three people in the home, two were found dead, and the third was transported to the hospital. It is uncertain if the two dead people were killed by the deputies or in a murder-suicide.

This is not the first time in recent years that police have been ambushed. Why is it happening?

Could it be that society has devalued police officer lives because of things like the BLM and Defund the Police movements? What about the way officers now seem to automatically be at fault during an officer-involved shooting? The stigma involved with shooting an officer may be fading.

At the same time, we are asking the officers to do more work, which wears them out and can make them less cautious. We are also putting them on the street without the needed personal protective equipment they need.

Just as police officers have a sworn duty to protect and serve the citizens in their communities, we have a duty to make sure they can do just that. It means making sure departments are fully staffed and officers are properly trained and equipped. It also means supporting them when they do their jobs.

Go take a look at the Officer Down Memorial Page and see the names, pictures and stories of those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to help us. As of this week, 84 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year, 33 of them by gunfire.

Is it too much to ask that they not be made out to be criminals?

We must support our police officers and have their backs. This is yet one more example of police who give their lives to try and help us. It is too late to protect Link, but in making sure justice is served in his case, we may stop another similar incident.

