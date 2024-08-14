In a shocking admission that rattled the far-left establishment, anti-Trump pollster Frank Luntz dropped a bombshell on CNN, admitting that former President Donald Trump is gaining unprecedented support among union workers—an achievement no Republican has managed in decades.

This revelation comes after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has filed federal labor charges against Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, alleging illegal threats against striking workers.

The UAW filed federal labor charges against Trump and Musk, accusing them of attempting to intimidate and threaten workers who engage in protected strikes.

In a statement, the UAW did not hold back, labeling Trump a “scab” and accusing both Trump and Musk of aligning against the interests of working-class Americans. “When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “Donald Trump will always side against workers standing up for themselves, and he will always side with billionaires like Elon Musk.”

Trump’s comment referred to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter/X, where nearly 80% of the company was dismissed, though his language mistakenly described the employees as striking; in reality, Musk had already planned the layoffs when he decided to acquire Twitter.

While some employees protested this decision, it was not related to their working conditions. They are just a bunch of lefties who do not want Musk, an advocate of free speech, to take over the business.

But Frank Luntz’s analysis offers a starkly different perspective. Appearing on CNN, Luntz noted that despite the union leadership’s loud opposition, Trump’s appeal among rank-and-file union members is stronger than ever.

"Donald Trump is doing better among the average union member, not teachers' unions and not the unions for government, but everybody else, the trades, people work with their hands. He's doing better among them than any Republican has done in decades," Luntz asserted, leaving the typically anti-Trump panelists momentarily speechless.

Luntz highlighted the growing divide between union leadership and their membership, suggesting that the louder the leadership rails against Trump, the more they alienate their base.

In his focus groups, Luntz observed an unprecedented level of frustration among union workers toward their own leaders, who they feel are increasingly out of touch with their real-world concerns.

"In my focus groups, and this is remarkable to me, for me. I've been doing this now since, I hate to say this, '1989, 1990. I've never had Union people publicly say, "They don't speak for us," Luntz said.

