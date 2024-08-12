A stunning new video has appeared online, and already has collected nearly a million views, of Minnesotans talking about their governor, Tim Walz.

He’s the extremist who’s been caught in a cloud of accusations about “stolen valor” for lying about a military record and pushing the Midwestern state to the left so far residents have been moving out of state.

He’s also Kamala Harris’ pick to be her vice presidential candidate.

HOLY SH*T! Minnesotans Take Down Tim Walz in This Ad! pic.twitter.com/7IlP284umA — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 10, 2024

Their comments?

“I won’t forget being forced out of my job at the V.A. of 20 years because of the vaccine mandate.”

“I won’t forget when you decided which businesses were essential and which ones weren’t.”

“You shut down stores, malls, zoos, everything and we couldn’t even go outside.”

“I will remember when you sent COVID positive patients back to the nursing homes.”

And, “I won’t forget to vote in November.”

