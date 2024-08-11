A member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee is sounding the alarm about more assassination plots against Donald Trump, as the former president continues his quest for the White House this November.

“The plots are ongoing … Trump is still out there,” said U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Channel.

Waltz hammered the United States Secret Service during the interview, saying: “We are getting more and more visibility on all the Secret Service failures that happened around Butler, Pennsylvania. But not a single person has been disciplined, has even been suspended pending the investigation. They’re out still doing security today.”

“On top of that, you have multiple assassination plots from the Iranians. This Pakistani national was recruiting females as spotters, he had recruited hitmen and had made a down payment. He was even recruiting protesters as a distraction, and yet the Department of Justice, when they the unveiled the indictment, didn’t even name Trump as the target. They tried to soft pedal it and say, ‘Oh, it was a politician.'”

As WND reported on Tuesday, federal authorities jailed Asif Merchant, aka “Asif Raza Merchant,” a Pakistani man ccused of working on a plot to assassinate a politician “or U.S. government officials” that may have included Trump.

Waltz said the July 13 assassination attempt of Trump in Pennsylvania was not “an isolated incident.”

“These plots from Iran are ongoing, and when Biden says nothing, Harris says nothing, the DOJ tries to bury it, what message does Iran get? They get that we can keep trying to take Trump out and have no consequences.

“They tried to hack his campaign, or did hack his campaign this week. They’re trying to kill him. And we know from the intelligence community, Iran doesn’t want Trump back. Why? Because he held them accountable.

“And you overlay that with how has Biden and Harris treated Iran. Well, Iran knows that that they’re sympathizers. Just last week we had six American soldiers get sent to critical condition after our bases had been attacked once again, and what has Harris said? Nothing. What has Biden said? Nothing. What Trump knows, what Bibi Netanyahu knows is sometimes you have to escalate and punch the bully in the mouth in order to de-escalate. Biden-Harris continues to appease Iran, and the Middle East is on fire because of it.”

Waltz also criticized the FBI for its handling of the probe into the plot to kill Trump.

“The FBI and the Secret Service are moving at a snail’s pace with this investigation. And I certainly have encouraged the task force, we need to get in their spaces, we need to see their data, we need to see these encrypted accounts that he had in three different countries, in Belgium, in New Zealand and in Germany.

“What was that all about? There’s so much to get to the bottom of, but the plots are ongoing, Maria. Trump is still out there.”

