A group of black men at a Pennsylvania barbershop said that they do not consider Vice President Kamala Harris to be black in a clip aired by CNN on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump suggested during his Wednesday appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) event in Chicago that Harris only recently started to identify as black rather than Indian. Several black men at a barbershop in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, told local CBS affiliate reporter Joel Smith that they do not think Harris is black.

“Is Kamala gonna make you a little more likely or less likely to vote Democrat?” Smith asked the men.

“Greg, hold on Greg. Is Kamala black, yes or no?” one of the men responded.

The other man responded he would “let her speak on that, but to me, no.”

The man who asked whether Harris is black then put the question to the other men sitting in the barbershop.

“I share that same view,” another responded.

“I heard she wasn’t,” said the next man to answer the question. “I heard she’s half black and half Asian.”

Harris’ father, who hails from Jamaica, is black, while her mother is Indian, according to CBS News.

CNN’s Michael Smerconish, who aired the clip during his Saturday morning television program, said he played the audio during his Thursday program on Sirius XM radio and received several calls from people who “self-identified as African American” and told him “that those men were the exception, not the rule.”

“Some described them as low-information voters no different than you’d find among whites. Trump is outperforming other Republican presidential candidates for the black vote,” he said.

Prior to President Joe Biden’s decision to quit the presidential race following his terrible debate performance against Trump, some polling indicated that Trump’s support among black men had surged as high as 30%, a figure far higher than what Republican candidates typically pull down from the demographic.

Biden picked Harris as his running mate in the 2020 race after promising he would tap a woman for the job and after he faced pressure to pick a black woman, specifically.

