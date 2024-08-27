The People’s Republic of China is on the verge of starting a war with its neighbors, and by extension the U.S., as it increases its aggression in a series of situations, close calls, over the past week.

The U.S. Naval Institute reported Monday that China violated Japanese airspace after it flew a Y-9 electronic intelligence aircraft over the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea, which is part of Japan’s territorial waters.

Japanese officials stated in response to the violation, Self-Defense Forces launched two fighter jets from its Western Air Command, and issued notices and warnings, and further released a protest against the airspace violation.

Japan’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Masataka Okano, summoned the Chinese ambassador to the Foreign Affairs of Japan, strongly urging the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prevent any further recurrences.

According to Japan’s National Institute for Defense Studies’ 2024 China Security Report, China viewed the U.S. as a threat to its Chinese Communist Party after the Cold War, however, China avoided confrontation and instead worked on promoting cooperation between the two nations.

Since the early 2000s, the report states, China has had an about-face after it began to perceive the U.S. and other Western nations as declining in power. From that point, China has tried to reform the international order, positioning China to take power without threatening its one–party government.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jingpin, China “is physically obstructing U.S. military operations and conducting more joint exercises and coordinated activities with Russian forces in China’s periphery,” the report states.

The report adds China is working on its nuclear capabilities to increase China’s part in international discussions, as well as deter the U.S. from interfering in China’s “core interests.”

Growing tensions between China and the Philippines reached a boiling point last week, when Chinese vessels intentionally rammed Philippine Coast Guard ships in the disputed South China Sea.

Then on Sunday, China and the Philippines were again at odds when the Chinese Coast Guard attacked a Philippine fisheries bureau vessel as it restocked food, diesel, and medical supplies to fishermen in the Spratly Islands.

The Spratly Islands is made up of over 100 islands, and is a rich fishing ground, with oil and gas deposits. As a result, China has claimed the area as its own, despite the islands falling within the Philippines economic exclusion zone.

Colin Koh is a maritime security expert at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, and posted on X on Monday the Chinese were using bullying tactics to force the Philippines to abandon its presence in the Spratly Islands.

Gordon Chang, an American lawyer, political commentator and author, said during an interview on Fox News’ Mornings with Maria host Cheryl Casone, President Xi looks like he is trying to start a war, and added it is not a coincidence Iran is ramping up tensions along the Israeli border at the same time China engaging in belligerent acts towards its neighbors in the South China Sea.

“What we’re seeing is, China using its friends to distract from what it really cares about, which is grabbing Philippine islands and reefs and shoals in the South China Sea, which is consequential. You know, Xi Jinping right now looks like he is trying to start a war, and many people will say ‘now we gotta talk to the Chinese,’ but the problem is, we’ve been talking to the Chinese intensively throughout the Biden administration, and things have only gotten worse,” Chang said.

Chang stated the U.S. must take a different route when dealing with the Chinese, and instead of talking, the U.S. needs to act.

“In the South China Sea, unfortunately that means we need to flood the zone with the U.S. Navy and Air Force, to show that we will defend our ally the Philippines,” Chang said, adding the situation is similar to Poland in 1939 before the Nazis invaded.

A report to Congress about China’s modernization of its naval fleet by U.S. Naval Institute staff shows its modernization efforts have been underway for around 30 years, and is conducting a number of operations around the Western Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and the waters around Europe.

It further notes between 2015 and 2020, China’s navy surpassed the U.S. Navy in the number of battle force ships. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, China now has the largest navy in the world with a battle force of over 370 platforms which includes submarines, amphibious ships, mine warfare ships, aircraft carriers, and fleet auxiliaries.

China also is targeting self-governed Taiwan, claiming ownership over the island nation, and executing military exercises around it.

In response, a recent report states Taiwan is bolstering its defense capabilities, with its cabinet approving a $8.88 billion budget to build submarines.

China has threatened retaliation against the U.S. for its sanctions over China’s involvement with Russia, and the aid it has provided in its war against Ukraine. The Biden administration announced Friday it had added 123 entities, which includes 42 Chinese companies to its export control list.

According to the Tampa Free Press, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the actions in a statement.

“China firmly opposes the inclusion of Chinese companies in this list. These U.S. actions represent unilateral sanctions and ‘long–arm jurisdiction,’ which disrupt international trade, undermine global trade rules, and jeopardize the security and stability of global supply chains,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

The statement further added that the U.S. should immediately cease its actions, and warned China is prepared to take steps to protect its rights and the interests of Chinese businesses.

