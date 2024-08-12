CNN data reporter Harry Enten claimed Monday that “clear momentum” for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race due to “coalescing the base” of the Democratic Party, was causing former President Donald Trump to go “bananas.”

Harris received the endorsement of President Joe Biden after he ended his reelection bid July 21, rapidly securing the Democratic nomination shortly afterwards. Enten said that support from Democrats and “untraditional voters” were fueling the vice president’s surge in polls of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voters released by The New York Times Saturday.

“What am I seeing? These were these New York Times/Siena College polls that came out over the weekend and look, this is Democrat versus Trump margin. This is May, Biden versus Trump. You see plenty of red on this side of your screen, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, of course, that quote, unquote, blue wall. This was back in May. You saw Trump up by three, Trump up by one in Wisconsin, Biden up by a single point in Michigan,” Enten told “CNN News Central” host Kate Bolduan. “The trend line here is what’s so important. So, let’s jump ahead from May to August. We go from some red on this side of the screen, look at all this blue on this side of the screen, Pennsylvania, Harris by four; Wisconsin, Harris by four; Michigan, Harris by four. You’re seeing those comments on Trump on social media kind of going bananas and you’re wondering why it’s because he’s looking at polling data like this, which shows clear momentum from Donald Trump to Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s got out of the race.”

Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 22 to Aug. 7, with the vice president increasing her lead to 0.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys. By comparison, Trump held a 3.1% lead over Biden in a national head-to-head matchup before the president ended his reelection bid, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 4.2% when Stein, Kennedy and West were included in surveys.

“I’ll note still, no clear leader up here, but you would much rather be Kamala Harris up by four within the margin of error than Joe Biden down by three in Pennsylvania, down one in Wisconsin and only up by one in Michigan, within the margin-of-error,” Enten continued. “These are three-to-five-point movements towards the Democratic ticket. Clear momentum and it’s clearly angering Donald Trump.”

Enten cited two figures from the New York Times poll, which surveyed 1,973 voters across the three states from Aug. 5 to 9, that were behind the surge for Harris.

“It’s not that she’s getting Donald Trump voters from 2020. What is she doing? Number one, she’s coalescing the Democratic base,” Enten said. “So look… Biden this spring, he was getting only 90% of the voters who voted for him back in 2020. Look at it now, what do we see? We see Kamala Harris getting 93% of those voters. So we see that momentum.”

“The other thing that we see, is those untraditional voters, those voters versus all this talk that Donald Trump was going to get these voters off the sidelines and getting a vote for who didn’t vote in 2020. Back in the spring, look at that, Joe Biden was only getting 28% of the 2020 non-voters, look over, Kamala Harris is now getting 43% of those voters, a 15 point jump,” Enten continued. “So Kamala Harris is doing two things here. Number one, she’s getting more of those untraditional voters and number two, she’s coalescing that Democratic base.”

