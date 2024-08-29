CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Kamala Harris and her emotional support animal Tim Walz nearly 40 days after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Kamala Harris refuses to do a live press conference and answer any questions after she stole Biden’s delegates in July.

Harris and Walz only agreed to sit down with Dana Bash and CNN is refusing to release the full transcript of all 18 minutes.

CNN to air shortened version of Kamala interview tonight, and will not release the full transcript. This reeks of a lack of journalistic integrity. #KamalaCNN https://t.co/71wZEK5oFZ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 29, 2024

CNN released a teaser clip of their pathetic interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made that you’ve explained some of here in your policy? Is it because you have more experience now when you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?” Dana Bash asked Kamala Harris.

Harris responded with a word salad.

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You’ve mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed — and I’ve worked on it — that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. we did that with the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We have set goals for the United States of America And by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example. That value has not changed.

“My value around what we need to do to secure our border. That value has not changed. I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage — illegal passage of guns, drugs, and humans beings across our border. My values have not changed,” Harris said.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: CNN releases the FIRST clip of their Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview. What a joke. Dana Bash: “Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made that you’ve explained some of here in your policy? Is it because you have more… pic.twitter.com/ysaZ3bFvRn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2024

CNN won’t release the full transcript of all 18 minutes.

What’s being cut out?

Hearing that @CNN will NOT be releasing the full transcript of all 18-minutes (total) of the interview with Kamala Harris and Human Blocking Dummy Coach Walz. What’s being cut out??? — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 29, 2024

