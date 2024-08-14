WATCH: DNC delegate among those arrested after attack leaves Ferguson cop fighting for his life

By Michael Dorgan, Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — CONTENT WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Two new graphic videos were released showing the moment a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer was violently knocked over by a suspect during a Michael Brown protest on Friday – an incident that has left the officer in critical condition.

The protest came just 10 days before the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and among those arrested Friday was Keith Rose, a St. Louis alternate delegate to the DNC and a member of the City of St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board which reviews allegations of police misconduct, Fox 2 reports. Rose has since withdrawn as an alternate DNC delegate.

“Keith Rose has decided to voluntarily withdraw as an uncommitted alternate delegate to the DNC,” the Missouri Democratic Party said in a statement.

