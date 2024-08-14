(FOX NEWS) — CONTENT WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Two new graphic videos were released showing the moment a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer was violently knocked over by a suspect during a Michael Brown protest on Friday – an incident that has left the officer in critical condition.

The protest came just 10 days before the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and among those arrested Friday was Keith Rose, a St. Louis alternate delegate to the DNC and a member of the City of St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board which reviews allegations of police misconduct, Fox 2 reports. Rose has since withdrawn as an alternate DNC delegate.

BREAKING: DNC delegate arrested in connection to Ferguson cop left fighting for his life Travis Brown is in critical condition after hitting his head during the attack stemming from a Ferguson protest 10 years since the death of Michael Brownhttps://t.co/JCIDNQQ868 pic.twitter.com/FHoX8RWqWm — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) August 14, 2024

“Keith Rose has decided to voluntarily withdraw as an uncommitted alternate delegate to the DNC,” the Missouri Democratic Party said in a statement.