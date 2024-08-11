ALERT – Hezbollah BOMBING Northern Israel pic.twitter.com/egRaiL3FfP
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 11, 2024
⚡️BREAKING:
Hezbollah missiles fall directly on settlers’ homes in western Galilee and the Iron Dome fails to intercept Hezbollah missiles.
Israel Media: Where is the iron dome? pic.twitter.com/kmWLg7Vdvg
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 11, 2024
⚡️ Hezbollah says it bombed HQ of Israeli army’s 146th division in Ja’toun with volley of Katyusha rockets pic.twitter.com/LYFRKoXI17
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 11, 2024
