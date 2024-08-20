WATCH: Interstate shut down as Tesla Semi battery fire rages at 1,000 degrees, spews toxic fumes

By Stephen Sorace, Fox Business

(FOX NEWS) — A Tesla Semi crashed in Northern California on Monday, triggering a hazardous materials incident after the battery ignited and sparked a raging fire that spewed toxic fumes, authorities said.

Interstate 80 near Colfax was closed in both directions after Tesla’s electric big rig model crashed into trees off the shoulder of the roadway at around 3:15 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

Officials said the semi driver walked away from the crash and was taken to a hospital.

