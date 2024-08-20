(FOX NEWS) — A Tesla Semi crashed in Northern California on Monday, triggering a hazardous materials incident after the battery ignited and sparked a raging fire that spewed toxic fumes, authorities said.

Interstate 80 near Colfax was closed in both directions after Tesla’s electric big rig model crashed into trees off the shoulder of the roadway at around 3:15 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

#BREAKING interstate 80 shut down in the Sierra after Tesla semi truck crash and the batteries for that truck have been burning toxic smoke for five hours. Hazmat teams are on site and helping with this fire. No word yet on when the freeway will reopen.#TeslaTruckonFireCA pic.twitter.com/Qwr37FBLLc — Todd Paron (@tparon) August 19, 2024

Officials said the semi driver walked away from the crash and was taken to a hospital.