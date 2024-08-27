(JNS) — Israeli forces have rescued a hostage alive from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Today, the IDF and ISA rescued the hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, aged 52, from Rahat, who was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization into Gaza on October 7. He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been… pic.twitter.com/lGBKa3aaaO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 27, 2024

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, from the Bedouin Negev city of Rahat, was rescued from a tunnel in southern Gaza in a “complex operation” by the IDF’s Shayetet 13, 401st Brigade and Yahalom together with ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division. He was alone at the time of his rescue.

The brother of rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was held captive for 326 days in Gaza, excitedly waits to see his brother: “I can’t explain these feelings. It’s better than being born again.” Welcome home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PZ5GJW5LQw — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 27, 2024

The father of 11 is in stable condition and was undergoing medical testing at Soroka Hospital in Beersheva, according to the military. His family has been updated and the IDF is accompanying them.